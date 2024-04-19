Heart Health: Factors That Might Increase Cardiac Arrest Risk In Women
Below we share a list of factors that might increase risk of cardiac arrest in women.
Lack of regular physical activity increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases
Cardiac arrest is a sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness. It occurs when the heart's electrical system malfunctions, causing an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively to the body and brain. Without prompt intervention, cardiac arrest can be fatal within minutes. Read on as we share a list of factors that might increase risk of cardiac arrest in women.
Here are 10 factors that increase the risk of cardiac arrest in women:
1. Coronary artery disease (CAD)
CAD occurs when the blood vessels that supply the heart with oxygen-rich blood become narrowed or blocked due to the buildup of plaque. This reduces blood flow to the heart muscle and increases the risk of arrhythmias and cardiac arrest. Manage CAD risk factors by adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle.
2. High blood pressure (hypertension)
Hypertension puts extra strain on the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and cardiac arrest. Monitor blood pressure regularly and work with a healthcare provider to develop a treatment plan that may include lifestyle changes.
3. Diabetes
Diabetes, especially when poorly controlled, can damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of CAD, arrhythmias, and cardiac arrest. Manage diabetes through lifestyle modifications (such as diet and exercise), medication adherence, regular blood sugar monitoring, and regular check-ups with a healthcare provider.
4. Obesity
Excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, is associated with an increased risk of CAD, hypertension, diabetes, and other cardiovascular conditions that can lead to cardiac arrest. Adopt a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, and engage in regular physical activity to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
5. Smoking
Smoking damages blood vessels, reduces oxygen levels in the blood, and increases the risk of CAD and arrhythmias, contributing to the risk of cardiac arrest. Quit smoking and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.
6. High cholesterol
Elevated levels of LDL cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) can contribute to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of CAD and cardiac arrest. Consider medications, if necessary, to help lower cholesterol levels, under the guidance of a healthcare provider.
7. Physical inactivity
Lack of regular physical activity weakens the heart muscle, increases the risk of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, and contributes to overall cardiovascular risk. Incorporate regular exercise into daily routines, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.
8. Stress and mental health
Chronic stress, depression, and anxiety can trigger arrhythmias, increase blood pressure, and contribute to heart disease and cardiac arrest risk. Practice stress management techniques and seek support from mental health professionals or support groups when needed.
9. Hormonal factors
Hormonal changes associated with menopause, pregnancy, and hormonal therapies can affect blood vessel function, cholesterol levels, and increase the risk of CAD and arrhythmias in women. Discuss hormonal therapies and their potential risks with a healthcare provider.
By addressing these risk factors through lifestyle modifications, regular medical check-ups, and appropriate medical interventions, women can reduce their risk of experiencing cardiac arrest and promote heart health for a longer, healthier life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
