Haircare: Can Postpartum Lead To Hair Loss? Heres What To Do
Let's understand why this happens and how can you treat it.
Hair fall is a very common condition women experience at postpartum
A typical problem that starts about 3 months after childbirth and can persist up to six months is postpartum hair loss. It is a typical and transient aspect of pregnancy. Your hair will often regrow to its previous fullness. The extreme hair loss that occurs a few months after giving birth is known as postpartum hair loss. Hormone changes that take place before, during, and after pregnancy are the cause.
Many hairs in the anagen phase (the growth phase) abruptly enter the resting phase as a result of pregnancy hormones (telogen). You lose the hair a few months later. On average, your scalp has 80,000 to 120,000 hairs, and you can lose up to 100 of them per day. You lose more than 100 hairs every day when you have postpartum hair loss. Let's understand why this happens and how can you treat it.
Why does postpartum lead to hair loss?
Your pregnancy-related hair changes and postpartum hair loss are primarily caused by hormones. Due to the elevated oestrogen levels during pregnancy, you didn't lose hair as quickly as usual. Your hair often flakes out in little amounts each day. Your hair loss slows down while you are pregnant. Your improved blood flow and circulation, which also results in less hair loss than usual, compound the effect.
So your hair makes up for the lost time by shedding in much larger clumps than usual after having a baby and your hormone levels drop. Your sudden hair loss gives the impression that more hair is being lost than you would have throughout the previous nine months, but this is most likely not the case.
After the birth of your baby, postpartum hair loss can begin at any moment and can last for up to a year. If your baby is a few months old and you're still losing clumps of hair, that doesn't mean it's time to get alarmed because it often peaks around the 4-month mark.
How to treat postpartum hair loss?
You cannot stop postpartum hair loss right away because it is a natural side effect of your fluctuating hormone levels. You can take measures to lessen the impacts of postpartum hair loss and support healthy hair growth, though.
Here are tips to treat postpartum hair loss:
1. Eat well
We are all aware that eating a balanced diet consistently is crucial for sustaining our best health and well-being. A nutritious diet, especially for postpartum women, can aid in general recovery and halt the progression of postpartum hair loss. Ensure your diet contains the proper balance of vitamins and nutrients, which are mostly found in fresh fruit, vegetables, and whole grains. Keep in mind to sip on water frequently during the day to stay hydrated.
2. Change your haircare routine
Your hair care routine may need to be changed if you want to stop more hair loss. Consider using a deep-moisture conditioner and biotin- and silica-fortified postpartum hair loss shampoo. After washing your hair, brush carefully or wait for it to dry because wet hair is more brittle. To avert further harm that can be brought on by extreme heat, put your hairdryer in a cool setting and refrain from using hot rollers or straightening irons.
3. Treat stress
The additional benefit of reducing stress is that it can assist in balancing hormone imbalances. Practice various relaxation methods, such as breathing exercises, mindfulness, and meditation. Make time for frequent, mild to moderate exercise because it can help you feel less stressed. If you're feeling overburdened, ask your friends and family for help with the infant or even household tasks.
4. Try supplements
A diversified diet shouldn't be replaced by vitamins, especially if you're a new mom with a child to care for. However, if your diet is unbalanced, it could be useful as a supplement. Vitamins are crucial for overall health, even if they haven't been proven to affect hair loss in particular. After your baby is delivered, continuing your prenatal vitamins is frequently advised, especially if you are breastfeeding.
Keep these tips in mind if you are suffering from postpartum hair loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.