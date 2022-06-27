5 Foods You Should Add To Your Diet While On Your Periods
These foods will benefit you during your menstrual cycle.
Nuts may be a better alternative to unhealthy snacks you may be craving during periods
Menstrual cycles can be a tough time. From putting a heat bag to consuming coffee, we try various hacks to subside the pain. Well, we would like to add here that there are other internal factors too that affect the menstrual cycle. Food plays a vital role in this regard. Foods and their nutrients can make or break health. This is especially true when it comes to period days. And, to make things slightly easy for us, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here with 5 foods that you can add to your period diet. Take a look at the list given below:
1. Yoghurt
It is a great source of calcium and protein. It relaxes your muscles and reduces premenstrual syndrome. You can have buttermilk, a smoothie, or a nice yogurt bowl. Throw in some nuts and fruits and you're good to go.
2. Nuts and seeds
These foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Hence, these help to curb your cravings during periods. Less junk food intake ensures better health. Also nuts and seeds can add many micronutrients to your diet while also keeping you full throughout the day.
3. Bananas
If you love to snack on bananas, here's good news for you. Apart from being a good source of potassium, bananas are also a storehouse of vitamin B6. Consuming them helps to enhance your mood during periods.
4. Water
Make sure you stay hydrated throughout your periods. Drink enough water. This could be in the form of coconut water, vegetable juice or buttermilk. If you have enough water throughout the day, you won't suffer from dehydration headaches.
5. Lentils
Lentils are a staple in many Indian households. And, that's not without good reason. Lentils are rich in iron and protein. These are very important to maintain healthy blood circulation in the body. Lentils also contain zinc, which is helpful to reduce painful period cramps
Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's video:
Follow these diet tips to take care of your period days.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
