ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Women's Health »  5 Foods You Should Add To Your Diet While On Your Periods

5 Foods You Should Add To Your Diet While On Your Periods

These foods will benefit you during your menstrual cycle.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jun 27, 2022 02:03 IST
4-Min Read
5 Foods You Should Add To Your Diet While On Your Periods

Nuts may be a better alternative to unhealthy snacks you may be craving during periods

Menstrual cycles can be a tough time. From putting a heat bag to consuming coffee, we try various hacks to subside the pain. Well, we would like to add here that there are other internal factors too that affect the menstrual cycle. Food plays a vital role in this regard. Foods and their nutrients can make or break health. This is especially true when it comes to period days. And, to make things slightly easy for us, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is here with 5 foods that you can add to your period diet. Take a look at the list given below:

1. Yoghurt

It is a great source of calcium and protein. It relaxes your muscles and reduces premenstrual syndrome. You can have buttermilk, a smoothie, or a nice yogurt bowl. Throw in some nuts and fruits and you're good to go.


RELATED STORIES
related

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Here's The Theme, History, And Significance Of The Day

Every year, World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 to raise awareness about menstruation

related

Tired Of Period Cramps? Try These Yoga Poses For Relief

Period cramps can be painful and tiring. Certain yoga positions have been proven to reduce period cramps. Lets know more about these asanas.

2. Nuts and seeds

These foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Hence, these help to curb your cravings during periods. Less junk food intake ensures better health. Also nuts and seeds can add many micronutrients to your diet while also keeping you full throughout the day.


3. Bananas

If you love to snack on bananas, here's good news for you. Apart from being a good source of potassium, bananas are also a storehouse of vitamin B6. Consuming them helps to enhance your mood during periods.

4. Water

Make sure you stay hydrated throughout your periods. Drink enough water. This could be in the form of coconut water, vegetable juice or buttermilk. If you have enough water throughout the day, you won't suffer from dehydration headaches.

5. Lentils

Lentils are a staple in many Indian households. And, that's not without good reason. Lentils are rich in iron and protein. These are very important to maintain healthy blood circulation in the body. Lentils also contain zinc, which is helpful to reduce painful period cramps

Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's video:

Follow these diet tips to take care of your period days.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

7 Best Probiotics For Gut Health In 2022

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases