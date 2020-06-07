Dental Health: Add These Foods To Your Diet For A Healthy Smile
Dental health: For pearly whites you need to focus on your diet too. Brushing two times a day is not enough. Here are fruits and vegetables you can add to your diet for healthy teeth.
Your diet can also affect your oral health
Not just brushing, your diet can also affect your oral health. There are several fruits and vegetables that can provide certain nutrients good for your oral health. The ongoing researches indicate that antioxidants and other nutrients found in fruits and vegetables can work wonders on your smile and your teeth can look and feel better. When at home, make some modifications in your diet for healthy teeth. Here's a list of fruits and vegetables you can add to your diet for a healthy smile.
Dental health: Add these to your diet for healthy teeth
1. Apple- An apple a day keeps the doctor away this holds good for dentists too. Apple is also called a natural toothbrush, in fact, all crisp fruits and raw vegetables like carrot, celery, and apples help clean plaque and tartar from the teeth. They also reduce cavity-causing bacteria and increase the salivary flow in return keeping the oral cavity clean and healthy.
2. Vitamin C from fruits and vegetables like oranges, lemon, mint and coriander tomato, and cucumber and pineapple and pear help protect your gums. Gums are the foundation of teeth and help to keep your teeth strong. Vitamin C is one of the key factors in periodontal health. It also helps build up the immunity of the body and helps fight any of the infections in the oral cavity.
3. Strawberries- Strawberries contain whitening enzyme malic acid and can do wonders for your smile. To get a pair of pearly white teeth, rub strawberry directly onto the teeth or make a puree and rub like a paste.
4. Orange peel- orange peel rubbed on the tooth surface also gets them extra shine also gives an extra dose of vitamin c to the gums.
5. Bananas are loaded with such amazing minerals like potassium magnesium and manganese. This fruit can do wonders for your overall health. If you rub inside of the banana peel for 2 minutes every day in 2 weeks on your teeth, it can work as teeth whitening. This will also help curb teeth sensitivity.
6. Cranberries - recent studies indicate that fresh cranberries interrupt the bonding of oral bacteria before they form a layer of plaque on your teeth.
7. Sweet potato is a rich source of vitamin that helps protect the enamel of your teeth and add on to white pearly teeth.
8. Green leafy vegetables provide you a healthy dose of vitamins for both gums and teeth. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B12 beneficial for your overall health.
(Inputs by- Dr. Tanvir Singh, B.D.S., M.D.S. (Ortho) and Director at Dentem)
