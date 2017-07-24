Top 5 Safe Alternatives To Botox
What many of us don't know, is that botox is actually a potent neurotoxin, and is one of the most poisonous biological substances known to man. But, no need to worry! Read onto find out our top five safe alternatives to botox.
There are many safe alternatives to botox!
Hold up, no need to worry! Thankfully, there are quite a lot of safe alternatives to botox available. So, here are our top five alternatives to botox:
1. Retinol
Retinol is one of the best anti-ageing ingredients out there, recommended by almost every dermatologist. It helps grow collagen to flatten out wrinkles, and push skin cells up to turn over in a healthier way. You can obtain it both through the prescription, and over the counter.
2. Peptides
Peptides are available in a variety of different forms. They basically help build up collagen, thus decreasing fine lines and wrinkles. You can get them from anti-ageing products, and from foods like red meat, dairy, and other common ingredients as well.
3. VTOX
This botox alternative has algae and natural neuro-peptides which surround the muscles with proteins to block the skin from contracting strongly around the muscles. The bonus here is that it still allows for some movement, so the area won't look 'frozen'. Moreover, it's absorbed directly by the skin- that means no needles! It is also extremely safe. So safe, that it can be bought online too!
4. AHA's
Alpha hydroxy acid is a very common ingredient that is used in many anti-wrinkle and anti-aging products, and treatments like chemical peels too. These are basically fruit acids including citric, glycolic, malic, lactic and tartaric acid. You can reap these benefits by using a fruit mask, or by eating organic produce.
5. Pullulan
If you really need a complete botox alternative, and need it to work quickly, you can try pullulan. This is an anti-ageing ingredient, and it provides an immediate skin-tightening effect as it adheres to the skin. It basically forms a sheer film that improves the appearance of the skin, and its texture as well. The only catch here is that it is temporary, and it will wash off when you cleanse your skin. But, it is safe and non-toxic, so it really is a winner.
