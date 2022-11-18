Teen Acne: Here's How To Manage Hormonal Acne In Adolescents
Teenagers frequently struggle with the issue of acne. Even though most teenagers get acne at a certain point, your teen could still feel self-conscious about it. It's critical that you, as a guardian or parent pay attention to how your teen feels about acne.
Teenagers who have acne may experience distress and low self-esteem. By supporting your teen in managing their acne, you can reduce the stress of this period and the long-term repercussions of acne. Hormonal acne in the T-zone frequently occurs throughout adolescence. Your chin, nose, and forehead are included in this.
Some people get blackheads, whiteheads, and little pimples that develop into a head or cysts as a result of hormonal acne. Cysts develop well beneath the skin and don't manifest themselves on the surface. Frequently, these lumps are sensitive to touch.
What causes acne in adolescents?
You must grasp how the skin functions in order to comprehend acne. Your skin has oil glands within its pores. Androgens, or sex hormones, rise when a person reaches puberty. Your oil glands become overactive, expand, and create an excessive amount of oil, or sebum, as a result of the extra hormones. The pores or hair follicles get clogged with skin cells when there is too much sebum.
A pimple, which is a raised red area with a white core, develops when clogged pores get infected or irritated. You have a whitehead if the pore constricts, closes, and then bulges. A blackhead develops when a pore becomes blocked, remains open, and the top turns dark owing to oxidation or exposure to the elements. Skin being dirty is not related to this.
How to treat teen acne?
Treatment for acne is based on its severity. Both over-the-counter and prescription medications can be used to treat mild acne. Acne cannot be treated instantly. It takes weeks for all therapies to start working.
Antibacterial skin cleansers are mild acne treatments that are available over the counter. However, there is no proof that bad hygiene contributes to acne. Topical medications that are sold over the counter may be helpful.
There are many over-the-counter medicines, but there is less proof of their effectiveness. When taking medications to treat acne, people should stay away from the sun since their skin might be more susceptible to UV light.
Severe acne necessitates a visit to a dermatologist, a physician who focuses on skin issues. It is suggested that patients visit a doctor and possibly a dermatologist if they have serious lesions, a lot of acne, and a danger of scarring.
You might want to see a dermatologist if the acne could cause pigmentation. A person should also get assistance if having acne interferes with their ability to go about their regular lives.
Are there other ways to lower the risk of acne?
Besides these treatment tips, you can also follow some preventive measures to lower the risk or number of acne formation. Here are some tips you can keep in mind:
- Use mild soaps or cleansers, warm water, not hot water after sweating
- Gently wash your face, not more than twice a day.
- Avoid using harsh or irritating scrubs.
- Avoid touching, scraping, or picking pimples because doing so might irritate them and make them worse.
- Avoiding situations with high humidity that produce excessive sweating and using water-based products which are labelled as non-comedogenic are also the best options for persons who wear makeup.
- Avoid over-washing your face as it can deprive the skin of essential oil that actually protect your skin from external factors that can affect the skin.
As discussed above, nothing can help you as much as seeing a dermatologist. Everyone gets acne and might have different reasons and solutions.
