Skincare Trends That Emerged In 2022
Skincare: Continue reading this article to find out the top most popular skincare trends of 2022.
Skincare is a huge part of our overall health and may even act as an indicator for our health
Skincare is a significant aspect of most of our lives. Skincare as the name suggests is a product or technique that focuses on improving the health of our skin. Like other wellness and health-related topics, skincare continues to be one of the most talked about wellness topics.
Being a popular wellness topic, skincare also continues to lead many trends centered toward it. This means, there have been new trends this year as well. Continue reading this article to find out the top most popular skincare trends of 2022.
Here are the most popular skincare trends of 2022:
1. Gua sha
Gua sha, which translates to "to scrape" and "to ignite redness of the skin," is a traditional Chinese medical technique that is frequently used to relieve chronic pain, lessen puffiness, and promote lymphatic drainage. The Ming era, which ruled China from 1368 to 1644, is when the earliest instances of gua sha were first documented. This medicinal technique has been used for centuries by numerous cultures in Asia. However, because of how well-liked it has become on social media, it has just recently started to become a worldwide craze.
2. Retinol for collagen
Retinol has become one of the most popular trends in 2022, which is all about skincare. Although vitamin A compounds have been in use for many years, retinoids have lately gained popularity, and retinol is now a common ingredient in serums and creams. The ingredient's effects vary from person to person, but advantages include the improvement of collagen formation, the decrease of blemishes, and the treatment of pigmentation problems.
3. Vegan products
Vegan and cruelty-free products might be more than just a yearly trend but have seen a significant increase this year. Experts predict that we will continue to see a shift towards more and more ecologically responsible packing and vegan-friendly goods. It indicates that the market is moving away from paper masks and more towards wash-off masks due to their single-use nature. Experts predict that various companies will introduce formulations that are milder and better suited for delicate skin.
4. No makeup looks
For a variety of reasons, a lot of us apply makeup almost every day. However, more people are realising that the more our skin shows, the better we appear. Making this happen, however, requires a combination of several different skin-related factors. Top of the list is natural brightness, equal tone, and smoothness. We have come to not only recognise but also embrace our flaws and unclear skin.
5. Niacinamide
Several studies that support its many benefits have made it clear that this chemical produced from vitamin B3 is not merely a passing trend. Niacinamide has no known negative effects when present in amounts up to 5%, therefore it won't produce any flushing or redness. On the contrary, it will aid in combating inflammatory processes like those seen in sensitive, acne-prone, and rosacea skin. All of these benefits have to lead to niacinamide becoming a popular skincare product.
These may have gained more popularity this year but may or may not work for everyone. Make sure to identify your skin type before trying skincare trends.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.