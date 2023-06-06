Skincare Tips: These Skincare Habits Maybe Worsening Your Skin Health
Overdoing skincare can cause more harm than good, here's how.
Over-exfoliating can lead to irritated and dry skin
If you stick to the same skincare regimen all year long without taking into consideration seasonal, ageing, or humidity variations, it can stop performing as well for you as it did at first. Knowing your skin won't react to the same combination of skincare products over an extended period of time is another factor.
Utilising the same routine prevents you from adapting your skincare routine to the weather or to any new concerns, as well as from stimulating your skin with new potential substances that may be healthier for it. It's crucial to practise consistency and patience when it comes to skincare so that your skin can heal and mend itself.
Your skin can deteriorate if you don't take care of severe pigmentation or acne or wear any sunscreen. It will worsen if you have eczema and aren't using moisturiser or if you have another skin condition for which you require but aren't applying topical treatment. Hence, it is ideal to not skincare and also not overdo skincare. In this article, we list some of the common ways in which skincare practices can be harmful to your skin's health.
7 Ways in which skincare might be worsening your skin health:
1. Not washing my face properly
If you're not washing your face properly, you may not be removing all of the dirt, oil, and makeup that accumulate on your skin throughout the day. This can lead to clogged pores and breakouts.
2. Over-exfoliating
Exfoliating your skin can be beneficial, but overdoing it can lead to irritation, dryness, and even breakouts. It's important to find the right balance and exfoliate no more than 2-3 times a week.
3. Using harsh products
Harsh skincare products such as toners and acne washes can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause irritation, redness, and even breakouts. Make sure to always dilute or patch-test products that may be considered harsh.
4. Not using sunscreen correctly
Not using sunscreen can lead to damage to your skin from UV radiation which can cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and skin cancer. Many people who do apply sunscreen, don't do it correctly. You must make sure to apply it during the day no matter the level of sunniness, apply it your face, neck, hands and other exposed body parts not just face.
5. Going to bed with makeup on
Going to bed with makeup on can clog your pores, cause breakouts and also lead to wrinkles as the makeup settles into your skin.
6. Touching your face with dirty hands
Your hands carry bacteria and dirt so when you touch your face, you're transferring that bacteria and dirt to your face. This can lead to breakouts and other skin issues. Make sure your hands are clean when performing skincare.
7. Picking at blemishes
Picking at your face can cause scarring and lead to further breakouts. Many believe picking n pimples or applying products such as toothpaste can help reduce pimple size but it may do more harm than good.
Although following a skincare is good for our health, it is essential to follow it correctly and safely.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
