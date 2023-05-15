Skincare Tips: Experiencing Breakouts? These Foods Could Be The Culprit
These foods increase the insulin levels leading to inflammation and acne.
Sugar promotes the growth of bacteria in the skin that causes acne
Our diet greatly influences our skin's health and chances of getting pimples. Certain foods have been linked to causing acne and skin inflammation, while others have been found to improve skin health and reduce the occurrence of pimples. Continue reading as we share some of the most common culprits behind breakouts.
Foods that might be causing you to breakout:
1. Dairy Products
Milk encourages the production of insulin which increases oil production in the skin, leading to breakouts. Milk also contains hormones that can also stimulate oil production in the skin, leading to clogged pores and pimples. Furthermore, dairy products can cause inflammation in the body, which can exacerbate existing cases of acne and contribute to the development of new pimples.
2. Sugar and Refined Carbohydrates
When we consume high amounts of these foods, they quickly raise our blood sugar levels, leading to an increase in insulin production. This surge in insulin triggers the release of androgens, which can stimulate the production of oil in our skin's glands. This excess oil can clog pores and lead to the formation of pimples. Sugar also promotes the growth of bacteria in the skin that cause acne.
3. Chocolate
Chocolate contains compounds called methylxanthines, which are stimulants that can increase oil production in the skin. In addition, chocolate is high in sugar and can cause a spike in insulin, which can lead to inflammation and acne. The dairy content in milk chocolate can also contribute to acne as it contains natural hormones which can stimulate oil production in the skin.
4. Alcohol
Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning that it causes the body to lose fluids and become dehydrated. When the body loses too much fluid, the skin can become dry and irritated, leading to an overproduction of oil to compensate for the dryness. This excess oil can clog pores and lead to the formation of acne. Additionally, the sugar content in many alcoholic drinks can cause a spike in insulin, which can lead to inflammation and acne.
5. Soy
Soy contains phytoestrogens, which can mimic the effects of hormones in the body. This can lead to an overproduction of oil in the skin, which can then clog pores and lead to acne. Additionally, soy is often genetically modified, and some people may have an allergic reaction to the modified proteins which could cause inflammation and contribute to acne.
6. Spicy foods
Spicy foods often contain capsaicin, a compound that can cause inflammation in the body. When the body experiences inflammation, it can trigger the skin's oil glands to produce more oil, which can then clog pores and lead to acne. Additionally, spicy foods cause an increase in body temperature. When the body becomes overheated, it can lead to sweat which can clog pores and lead to acne.
Overall, our diet plays a significant role in our skin's health and our chances of getting pimples. A diet high in refined sugars, carbohydrates, and dairy products can increase our risk of developing acne, while a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods can improve skin health and reduce the occurrence of pimples.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
