Skincare Tips: Do You Have Back Acne? Here's What To Do
Below we share a list of remedies you can try to treat "bacne".
Back acne, also known as "bacne," refers to acne that occurs on the back and is a common condition caused by the same factors that lead to facial acne, including excess oil production, clogged pores, bacteria, and inflammation. It is quite normal and affects many people, especially during adolescence due to hormonal changes, but it can persist into adulthood. Preventing back acne can often be achieved through a combination of good skincare practices and lifestyle adjustments. By integrating these tips into daily routines, individuals can manage and reduce the occurrence of back acne. Read on as we share a list of remedies you can try to treat "bacne".
Here are 10 remedies that can help reduce back acne:
1. Shower after sweating
Sweat can mix with bacteria and oils on your skin, clogging pores and leading to acne. Shower as soon as possible after sweating from exercise or heat. Use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type.
2. Use a gentle exfoliant
Exfoliating removes dead skin cells that can clog pores. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant containing ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid 2-3 times a week.
3. Wear loose, breathable clothing
Tight clothing can trap sweat and bacteria against your skin, exacerbating acne. Choose loose-fitting clothes made from natural, breathable fabrics like cotton. Change out of sweaty clothes promptly.
4. Over-the-counter treatments
Products containing benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or alpha hydroxy acids can reduce acne. Apply an OTC treatment to clean, dry skin. Follow the product instructions, usually applying once or twice a day.
5. Maintain good hygiene
Keeping your skin clean reduces the buildup of oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Bathe daily using a gentle cleanser. Avoid harsh soaps that can strip your skin of its natural oils.
6. Avoid picking or squeezing acne
Picking can cause more inflammation, scarring, and spread bacteria. Resist the urge to pick or squeeze. If necessary, see a dermatologist for safe extraction methods.
7. Use non-comedogenic products
Non-comedogenic products are formulated not to clog pores. Choose skincare and haircare products labeled as non-comedogenic. This includes lotions, sunscreens, and hair conditioners.
8. Change bedding regularly
Sheets and pillowcases can accumulate oils, dead skin, and bacteria. Wash your sheets and pillowcases at least once a week using a hypoallergenic detergent.
9. Healthy diet
A balanced diet can reduce inflammation and support overall skin health. Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid high glycemic index foods, dairy, and processed foods which may exacerbate acne.
10. Stay hydrated
Hydration helps maintain skin health and can reduce acne. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day. Reduce intake of sugary drinks and caffeine.
Following these tips consistently can help reduce and manage back acne effectively. Stick to your skincare and hygiene routines consistently. It can take several weeks to see improvement. If your back acne is severe or persistent, consult a dermatologist. They can prescribe stronger treatments like oral antibiotics, retinoids, or hormonal therapy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
