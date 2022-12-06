Skincare In Winter: Follow These Tips To Safely Sunbathe This Winter
Make sure to apply sunscreen when sunbathing
There are many reasons for us to want to sunbathe as the winter season has set in. As a break from the chilly mornings and evenings, the sunny afternoons act as the perfect getaway. Sunbathing is also beneficial for the vitamin D it provides us.
Why is sunbathing important?
When exposed to sunshine, your skin produces vitamin D from cholesterol. The power from the synthesis of vitamin D is provided by the sun's ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation striking cholesterol in skin cells.
The body uses vitamin D for a variety of purposes and it is crucial for good health. For instance, it tells your gut's cells to assimilate calcium and phosphorus, 2 elements necessary for building sturdy, healthy bones.
On the other side, inadequate vitamin D levels are linked with harmful health effects, such as cancer, depression, osteoporosis, muscle weakness, and so on. Unfortunately, most foods abundant in vitamin D are seafood. Seafood is not consumed by many Indians. This makes sunbathing our only feasible source of vitamin D.
As much as we benefit from sunbathing, there are also many drawbacks. As you may know, prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to cancer, dehydration, skin burns, early skin ageing, eye conditions, skin cancer, and so on.
Hence, it is necessary to benefit from the sun without letting its adverse effects affect you. Let's understand how you can sunbath safely this winter. Continue reading to find out.
How can I sunbathe safely in winter?
Here are some tips to follow to enjoy the sun this winter without facing the many issues that can arise from the same:
1. Timing matters
The first thing you must keep in mind is that you should not sunbathe in extremely bright sunlight while utilising sunbath therapy. The allotted time for sunbathing in winter is 20 to 30 minutes. Take a sunbath away from a windy area. As sun rays are not as intense, the best times to take sunbathe are before 8:00 AM and after 5:00 PM.
2. Wear the right clothes
To begin sunbathing, you must first cover your head with a moist towel. To allow the skin to absorb sunlight in a healthier manner, you should choose light cotton clothing. Either lie down, sit outside in the sunshine, or unwind for a while. As far as you can, conceal your skin. If you can stand it, wear tightly woven, dark-coloured clothing to filter more UV radiation than thinner, lighter-coloured clothing. Long-sleeved, loose cotton or linen blend bottoms or outfits would still keep you cool. UV rays can pass through a material if light can as well.
3. Stay hydrated
Make sure to stay hydrated when sunbathing to avoid dehydration which is often caused by the sun. This is especially common in winter due to an unconscious reduction in water intake.
4. Protect your eyes
Wear sunglasses that offer complete UV protection because skin cancer and sun-related ageing are frequently found on eyelids and the area surrounding your eyes. Additionally lowering the risk of cataracts and sunglasses. Try to avoid wearing mirrored sunglasses like Aviators because they magnify the sun's rays, which might harm your eyes in the long run.
5. Don't forget the sunscreen
Before going outside in the sun, spend at least 15 minutes applying good-quality sunscreen. This should be done every time you are outside, not just while sunbathing.
6. Check medications
Be aware that several prescription medications, including birth control and medications for acne, make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Boost your sun protection if you're using these medicines.
Keep these tips in mind to enjoy safe and beneficial sunbathing.
