Skincare: 8 Superfoods That Will Help Moisturise Your Skin Through The Winter Season
Continue reading as we share superfoods that can help keep your skin moisturised through the winter.
You can ensure your skin stays supple and moisturised by eating winter-friendly foods
Your skin can get dehydrated as a result of the strong winter winds, dry indoor heat, low humidity levels, and cold air. This might make your skin look significantly less glowing than usual on your face, hands, feet, and other exposed body parts.
Even when temperatures drop and there is no way to avoid the dry, chilly air of winter, there are things you can do to keep your skin looking healthy. One such way to ensure your skin is glowing through the winter is to eat the right food. Continue reading as we share superfoods that can help keep your skin moisturised through the winter.
Here are the best superfoods to eat for moisturised skin this winter:
1. Kiwi
Another excellent source of vitamin C is kiwifruit. 64 mg, or 71% of the DV, of vitamin C, may be found in one medium kiwi, which is a trusted source. Lack of vitamin C can have a negative impact on the skin, resulting in iron deficiency, joint pain, and slowed wound healing. In addition to its preventive and hydrating effects on the skin, vitamin C provides further health advantages.
2. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a food that is high in fibre as well as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Fibre is crucial for reducing redness and preventing dead skin. Fibre, an indigestible component of carbohydrates that gives meals size, also helps you feel full for longer (it swells in the stomach), reducing the likelihood that you'll go for the salty and sweet snacks that are frequently linked to dry skin and breakouts.
3. Coconut oil
It works amazingly well for topical use. It has active ingredients that reduce irritation and strengthen the skin's barrier by retaining moisture. Coconut oil is a saturated fat, which can cause additional health problems, so eating it might not be a good idea. However, it works great as a moisturiser.
4. Salmon
Salmon is a fantastic food for dry skin because it is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy skin cells, help fight cancer, and can help reduce inflammation. Selenium, found in some fish like halibut and yellowfin tuna, also helps to protect elastin in the skin, keeping it elastic, smooth, and taut. If you don't consume fish, try other omega-3-rich foods like chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and egg yolks to maintain collagen, reduce inflammation, and keep skin firm.
5. Carrots
Vitamin C, which serves as a prerequisite to the formation of collagen, is abundant in carrots. For skin to be elastic, collagen is necessary. Additionally, carrots contain vitamin A, which fights free radicals and helps to prevent wrinkles and uneven skin tone. Additionally, fibroblasts, which are the cells in charge of creating the tissue that maintains good, firm skin, are stimulated by vitamin A.
6. Cucumbers
If you've ever piled cucumbers around your eyes to minimise puffiness, you can probably imagine that there's a good reason why these vegetables, which are high in antioxidants and vitamin C, should be added to every salad or sliced and placed in a cool glass of water. Cucumbers, a lovely addition to any garden, contain vitamin C, which reduces skin inflammation. Cucumber peel contains silica, which moisturises, firms, and nourishes the skin.
7. Nuts and seeds
Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, B, and E, monounsaturated fats, minerals, and antioxidants are all present in nuts and seeds, making them superfoods. Nuts and other foods high in vitamin E support the skin barrier and aid in moisture retention. Nuts and seeds moisturise the skin, enhance its elasticity, aid in cell regeneration, and shield it from free radicals and toxins. Remember to watch your serving size if losing weight is a top aim.
8. Broccoli
Sulforaphane, broccoli's most potent antioxidant, is what gives it its exceptional skin-beneficial properties. And because it works differently than other antioxidants, it is particularly impressive. Fundamentally, "regular" antioxidants either directly stabilise free radicals by giving them an electron or disassemble free radicals and neutralise them.
Add these nutritious healthy superfoods to your diet to ensure your skin stays moisturised and supple through the winter season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.