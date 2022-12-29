Skincare: 10 Foods To Help Fight Dry Skin In Winter
Certain foods help maintain the moisture in our skin
Compared to the warmer months, the winter is when dry skin is most prevalent. The seasonal fluctuations in temperature and humidity can irritate the skin. During the winter, dry skin can affect a lot of people, and the severity of the symptoms might vary greatly.
Different therapies can reduce the symptoms and restore the skin's hydration. Additionally, there are actions that people can do to keep their skin from drying out. One such factor that influences our skin health is our diet.
Our diet plays an integral and significant impact on our health which includes our skin. Certain foods can help lock in moisture in the skin. Read on as we share the best foods to add to your winter diet to battle winter dry skin.
Here are the best foods to eat in winter to avoid dry skin:
1. Cucumbers
Since they are primarily composed of water, cucumbers are very hydrating. Eating cucumbers can help you stay hydrated because of their high water content, which in turn can help your skin stay more moisturised. Silica, a vitamin that can aid in promoting moisture and suppleness in the skin, is another ingredient found in cucumbers.
2. Sweet potato
Sweet potato more popularly known as shakar gundi in India, is a great addition to your winter diet. Sweet potatoes are abundant in vitamin A. Vitamin A is amazing for our skin health. Since it contains retinoids and carotenoids, vitamin A is a necessary nutrient to treat dry skin. These characteristics turn on bodily circuits that have an immediate impact on the skin.
3. Spinach
A and C vitamins, which are abundant in spinach, help to produce collagen and hence support good skin. Spinach is an excellent source of folate for your brain, and it turns out that the folate and phytonutrients in spinach can also assist to maintain moisturised skin, in addition to the spinach's water content, which is also beneficial for this purpose.
4. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds, a rich source of vitamin E, help keep the skin smooth. They also guard against UV and free radical damage while strengthening skin membranes for optimum hydration. A few of the seeds also contain selenium, which helps to prevent skin infections, and omega-6 fatty acids to encourage skin growth.
5. Whole eggs
Eggs are packed with nutrients, including vitamin B5, which is good for the skin, and vitamins A and E. (pantothenic acid). Keratinocytes, cells that maintain proper skin function and barrier defences, are produced with the help of pantothenate. Along with sulphur for collagen production and inflammation-fighting vitamin D, eggs also contain both. For even more radiance, choose eggs enriched with omega-3.
6. Walnuts
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid, is abundant in walnuts and is known to improve skin membranes by retaining moisture and shielding skin cells. They also have almost twice as many antioxidants as other nuts, which helps prevent skin ageing and free radical damage.
These foods are not only good for dry skin but might also improve your overall health as a result of being nutrient-dense.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
