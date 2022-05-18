Should You Add Salicylic Acid To Your Skincare Routine? Here's Everything You Need To Know
We discuss the benefits of salicylic acid on your skin. We also discuss who should or shouldn't use it. Also, things to keep in mind while using it.
Salicylic acid may not be fit for dry skin
Navigating what works best for your skin can be exhausting and confusing. One of the common ingredients for acne curing products is salicylic acid. However, it is still important to understand if salicylic acid is safe for you. Before you can decide whether or not it is fit for you, keep in mind this brief guide on salicylic acid for your skin.
What is salicylic acid?
Salicylic acid might sound heavy-duty and scary to most people. However, it can actually be used by people that have mild acne or occasional pimples as well. Salicylic acid seeps into our pores and unclogs them. These pores may have been filled with dirt, germs, and all other acne-causing factors.
What are the benefits?
Here are a few reasons why salicylic acid is good for your skin:
- Removes excess oil
- Cleans our dead skin cells
- Has antibacterial properties
- Has anti-inflammatory properties
- Prevent the formation of pus-filled pimples
- Breaks down excess sebum (a type of oil formed inside the pores that often lock dirt inside)
- Clears out blackheads
- Clears out whiteheads
- May reduce hyperpigmentation
- Avoid and treat papules (pimples formed due to skin rashes)
- Helps reduce post-acne redness and marks
- Reduces psoriasis symptoms
Are there any side effects?
As discussed previously, salicylic acid travels inside our pores and cleans them out. This may cause slightly visible side effects. These side effects are normal and you should not be worried unless it is excessive or too painful/ uncomfortable.
These side effects may be:
- Slight burning sensation
- Peeling of the skin
- Slight irritation on the skin
- Stinging like feeling
- Dryness on the area post some days of application
- Faster sunburn
Who should or shouldn't use salicylic acid?
If you suffer from any of the skin issues mentioned above (benefits of salicylic acid), it may be advised to incorporate salicylic acid products into your skincare routine. Salicylic acid has various benefits and helps with various skin conditions.
Here are some diseases or conditions in which using a salicylic acid product may not be helpful or even be harmful:
- Diabetes
- Kidney-related diseases
- Liver diseases
- Pregnant
- Dry skin
What to keep in mind while you are using salicylic acid?
Once you have talked to a dermatologist or doctor, you may choose whichever form is suitable for you. Salicylic acid is found in various forms such as gels, lotions, pads, soaps, ointments, solutions, etc.
- You expected to be mindful of other products you may be using. As it is an exfoliating acid, avoid using other acid-based exfoliators as that might be too harsh for your skin.
- As salicylic acid enters the pores and cleans them outs, you are advised to apply sunscreen daily.
- As salicylic acid clears out excess sebum and other oils from your pores, you must apply a moisturiser post salicylic acid usage.
In conclusion, doing proper research before using a skin product is essential. Considering the key functions of using salicylic acid is clearing dirt and excess oil, it is an ideal cleanser for oily skin types. In case of any other skin conditions or diseases, you are highly advised to speak to a dermatologist before you incorporate salicylic acid into your routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.