How to Fade Scars Naturally? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Are your scars being stubborn? Here's how to speed up your scar recovery.
Honey promotes tissue regeneration that can help fasten scar healing
Scars can discolor the skin and can cause permanent marks on the face and body. There are several factors such as Injuries, burns, acne, pimples, and medical treatments that can all leave behind scars that look unpleasant and are very difficult to deal with. The scars on the face due to such reasons do not completely fade, but they can become lighter over time. Here are some natural tips that can help to lighten scars:
Apply baking soda
Baking soda acts as a natural exfoliator and helps to gently scrape the scar. For this, two parts of water and one part of baking soda to make a light paste. Then, apply this paste to the scar and scrub this gently for a few minutes, after washing it off from the face. Make sure you avoid rubbing vigorously.
Coconut oil
Make coconut oil a part of the daily regimen that can heal or help fade away the old scars as coconut oil is rich in omega fatty acids that penetrate and moisturize the skin to restore the glow of the skin.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera contains anti-microbial properties and has many benefits for the skin. If you suffer from old scars, aloe vera can work magically. It helps to reduce skin irritation and scars and increases the regeneration of new skin cells. It not only helps to minimize scars but can also improve skin texture.
Vitamin supplements
Facial scars can be easily minimized with different Vitamin supplements. Before applying vitamin E oil, extract it from a capsule and apply it to the scars before sleeping. It will work as an effective method to fade out spots and scars.
Potato juice
Potato juice contains phytochemicals that help to cleanse the skin and lighten pigmentation or spots caused by acne and pimples. It also makes the skin look replenished and clearer. To fade the scars, take two tablespoons of potato juice. Take a cotton ball and soak it in this potato juice and apply it to the affected areas. After this, keep potato juice for a few minutes and then wash it off from your face. Apply this potato juice to fade the scars 2-3 times a week.
Lemon Juice
Place lemon or lime juice on the scar with a cloth. Keep it for a few minutes on the skin, then wash it off. The acidic qualities present in lemon juice help to remove dead skin cells along with facial scars and can reduce the redness of scars.
Honey
For years, honey has been used for many medicinal purposes such as burns, wounds, and herpes. Raw honey helps to fade scars on the face. It contains bioactive compounds that help to stimulate tissue regeneration and can help to treat wounds.
Lavender oil
Lavender oil possesses antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. It helps to fight any inflammatory response to infections on the skin and can help to heal the affected area and eliminate scars.
Stay Hydrated
Drinking plenty of water promotes hydrated and healthy skin. Always drink plenty of water each day that will assist these home remedies in the healing and fading of these facial scars.
(Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.