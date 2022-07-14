Wondering Whether You Should Apply Sunscreen In All Seasons? Dr Kiran Has An Answer For You
Dr. Kiran throws light on the importance of sunscreen and shares why it should be an important part of your skincare regime.
You should apply sunscreen all year round
Taking care of your skin at every stage of life is important. Well, this is because you wish to keep your skin healthy and look good. Right? Well, who doesn't want to look all youthful every time? There are many beauty products available in the market, but only relying on them to appear beautiful won't work out in a long run. You've got to put in more effort and try to understand what your skin needs. Sometimes, you can take better care of your skin, when you exactly know what the requirements are and why. One such important product that should be mandatory in your skincare regime is "sunscreen". It protects your skin from harmful rays and therefore, must be applied every single day. Dermatologist Dr Kiran shares the importance of sunscreen. In a post on Instagram, she also informs why it should be used in all seasons.
In the video, she explains that sunblock is necessary for all the weather. This is because, if you are at home, the UV rays may be coming into your house through the windows. These rays may also affect your skin while you are seated in a car. Not just that, she further says, even if it's cloudy outside, UV rays are still penetrating, remember that. Now, if you are thinking what about the ongoing monsoon? Dr Kiran states that whether it's cloudy outside or snowing for that matter, the ultraviolet rays are still coming to you anyway. She says, no matter what; you are exposed to those harmful rays. So, it's always better to wear sunblock from top to bottom.
Dr Kiran also mentions the following important points in the caption:
1)Sunscreen is an important preventive health care habit that should be maintained all year, including the winter or rainy months. Up to 80 percent of the sun's rays can pass through clouds, so if you assume it's ok to forgo protection on an overcast day, think again, Dr. Kiran says.
2) Snow can reflect up to 80 percent of ultraviolet (UV) rays. This may increase your risk of exposure to sun damage. Also, the higher the altitude, the greater the UV exposure. So, remember that sunscreen is crucial on family vacations, as well. When in doubt: always wear sunscreen!
3) The depletion of the ozone layer has increased the risk of sun damage from harmful UV rays. So, it's imperative to apply sunscreen because it blocks UV rays, greatly reducing the likelihood of sunburn.
4) Here's another most important thing you must keep in mind. Sunscreen lowers your risk of developing skin cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in the world.
5) Sunscreen prevents premature aging of the skin. sun damage from UV rays causes photoaging of the skin, which is characterised by a thicker, leathery look; discolouration; and a breakdown of collagen, which contributes to lines, enlarged pores, freckles, sagging and wrinkles.
6) Many people do not know this but sunscreen helps in maintaining an even skin tone. It helps prevent discoloration and dark spots from sun damage, helping you maintain a smoother and more even skin tone.
Take a look:
Do read these tips from Dr. Kiran and understand the importance of sunscreen.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
