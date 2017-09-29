Debunking Myths About Erectile Dysfunction
Having erectile dysfunction does not mean a problem with your sexual desire or level of attraction with your partner. Know this and other common myths about ED
Erectile dysfunction can mean serious physiological problems in your body
HIGHLIGHTS
- ED is not natural for old men, it can happen to the young also
- ED does not happen because you aren't attracted enough to your partner
- ED can merely be a symptom of cardiovascular diseases
Here are 5 common myths about ED that everyone believed but aren't actually true.
ED only happens to older men
False. Men of any age can develop this problem. Also, while older men generally have more problems in getting aroused, most men are able to have intercourse without the inability to develop an erection, meaning this problem isn't natural and doesn't happen to every oldie.
ED is not dangerous, only a personal problem
Not true. Erectile dysfunction can merely be a symptom of dangerous diseases like hypertension, spinal cord injuries, narrowing of arteries due to buildup of plaque or even neurological disorders like Parkinson's diseases. So if you can't solve this problem for more than 1-2 months, it's important you consult a urologist.
ED happens because you aren't attracted enough
Totally untrue. Even if your sexual desire is through the roof, you can get an erectile dysfunction. It can happen due to depression, excessive intake of alcohol, as a side effects of medications, anger, obesity or other reasons that diverts blood circulation from the penile area to other areas of your body.
ED can be cured with testosterone supplements
Partially true. Drugs that increase testosterone levels in your body won't completely cure the problem. Other medications that have PDE5 inhibitors soothe your muscles and increase blood flow will be needed and sometimes even this may not be enough. Injectable medicines can then be prescribed and used.
ED means a problem with my reproductive organs
Another falsehood. In a lot of cases inability to get an erection could be a warning signal of a heart attack, diabetes or high blood pressure. This is because the high pressure and cholesterol can damage your blood vessels and since your penis also has small ones, blood circulation in the pubic area may be hampered. But a bigger cause of worry would be blood clotting in the heart that would surface much later.