Home » Sexual Health » Men, You Should Know These 5 Rules About Sex During Periods
Men, You Should Know These 5 Rules About Sex During Periods
You can manage sex during periods, but it is going to be a messy affair. Prepare yourself with these tricks.
Moodiness can be bad for intimacy so let the girl decide if she wants intercourse
Yes, it is possible to have sex during periods. But that doesn't mean the girl can't get pregnant, if that's the reason you're doing it for. Having intercourse during 'that time of the month' while may seem safer than usual, men in particular should know that it is something most girls would be extremely uncomfortable about. Not only do periods mean a time of painful cramps, it is also pretty dirty down there during this time. But if you really are planning to give this a go, here are 5 things every man should know about sex during periods.
- It's going to be messy. While there won't be buckets of blood oozing out of your partner's vagina, the bed sheet, your arms and legs can still get stained with the blood. There may also be an odor you don't enjoy smelling. So use a lot of towels and an air freshener.
- Stay on guard for sexually transmitted infections. While indulging in unprotected sex may still lead to infections due to exchange of semen and vaginal discharge, the risk of transmission of blood based infections like hepatitis, HIV and syphilis particularly increases during periods. Using condoms is the best idea.
- Moodiness is a given for girls during and before periods. So it's a good idea to let her decide if she really wants to do it. Indulge in a lot of foreplay to de-stress your partner and make sex easier for both of you.
- Understand that cramps happen because uterus contracts to expel blood along with some other chemicals during periods. In some situations, painful cramps may be too much for the girl to bear and abstaining is the best thing to do.
- Certain sex positions should be out of bounds. A girl's cervix is very sensitive and somewhat irritated during her periods. So positions like when she is on top can be painful for her. Choose positions where your partner is missionary and on her back for maximum comfort.
Comments