Sexual Health

How Risky Is Anal Sex?

Anal intercourse is the riskiest form of sexual activity for several reasons. Read on to know about why its dangerous.
  Updated: Aug 3, 2017
How Risky Is Anal Sex?

People need to be educated about the dangers of anal intercourse.

Even if you and your partner are erogenous adventure seekers in the bedroom, there is good reason to keep anal sex out of bounds. Anal sex, which involves penetration through the anus can be risky. This is mainly because the anus is a very sensitive tissue, with a lot of nerve endings and sexual intercourse can be dangerous for it to sustain. Anal intercourse- unfortunately for the people who enjoy it -is the most riskiest sexual activity. Here are the reasons why.

1. Lesser lubrication

Female vagina has more natural lubrication than the anus. This means that penetration into the anus can tear the tissues, which can lead to the spread of bacteria and viruses into the bloodstream. Intercourse will also be more difficult and painful because of less lubrication.

2. Higher risk of HIV

Studies show that anal exposure to HIV poses 30 times more risk for the receptive partner than vaginal exposure. The virus can cause AIDS, which is an untreatable disease.

3. Prone to tear and damage

The skin inside our bodies is not protected as well as the outside part because the outer skin has layers of dead cells that prevent it from tear and damage. So anal intercourse poses a danger for anal skin that can cause the transmission of human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a known cause of anal, cervix and throat cancer. Because of this, gay men may have a 17-fold increase in risk of anal cancer, a Danish study has found.

4. Greater risk of UTI

If you indulge in vaginal sex after anal, the bacterias which are naturally present inside the anus can travel to your vagina, leading to urinary tract infections and bladder problems.

5. Warts, Hepatitis and E coli

HPV can cause anal warts, which are small bumps on your genital area. Hepatitis is a liver problem caused by viruses that are more readily spread through anal-oral or just anal intercourse than other types of sex.

6. It can make holding feces tougher

The anal sphincter is a muscle in the anus that contracts after we defecate. This happens so that our anus can hold all waste matter or feces. It's because of this sphincter that anal sex is more painful than vaginal sex. Anal sex can weaken this muscle, making it difficult to hold feces inside the body.



