Home »  Sexual Health »  Do Men Have Biological Clocks? 7 Tips To Boost Fertility In Men

Do Men Have Biological Clocks? 7 Tips To Boost Fertility In Men

The natural decline in fertility with age is not preventable. However, healthy habits can help protect sperm health and maintain the health of their overall reproductive system.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 24, 2025 10:12 IST
2-Min Read
Do Men Have Biological Clocks? 7 Tips To Boost Fertility In Men

Uncontrolled stress can deteriorate sperm quality

Not just women, men have biological clocks too. For the unversed, the term biological clock is used to describe the natural decline in fertility that occurs with age. Fertility changes throughout your lifetime. The number and quality of eggs and sperm decline as you age. As a result, both parents can contribute to low fertility or complicated pregnancy later in life.

With age testosterone levels also drop significantly in men. Low levels of testosterone result in low sperm count. A few recent studies have also indicated that the age of the father may affect the health of the offspring in more ways than one.



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Habits Men Should Change While Trying To Conceive

Sperm Health: For men planning to start a family, making these healthy lifestyle changes is a proactive way to ensure the best possible health outcomes for both the partner and the child.

related

Fertility: Eating These 7 Foods Could Help Improve Your Fertility

Our diet can influence our fertility. In this article, we list seven fertility-friendly foods to include in your diet.

What can men do

The natural decline in fertility with age is not preventable. However, healthy habits can help protect sperm health and maintain the health of their overall reproductive system.



1. Exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces stress, and improves circulation, all of these have a positive impact on fertility.

Exercise also helps boost testosterone levels and improve semen quality.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight or underweight can affect hormone levels and fertility. Aim for a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

3. Limit alcohol and tobacco

Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can negatively impact sperm quality. Cutting back on or eliminating these substances can improve reproductive health.

4. Avoid toxins

Limit exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and industrial chemicals, which can affect sperm production and quality.

5. Manage stress

Uncontrolled stress can deteriorate sperm quality. Therefore, try relaxing techniques such as meditation and yoga to reduce stress.

6. Focus on vitamin D and C

Studies suggest that vitamin D vitamin D supports testicular and prostate health. Low levels of vitamin D can affect male fertility.

Research claims that taking vitamin C supplements improves semen quality and boosts overall male fertility.

7. Eat right

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support overall health and fertility.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases