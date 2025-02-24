Do Men Have Biological Clocks? 7 Tips To Boost Fertility In Men
The natural decline in fertility with age is not preventable. However, healthy habits can help protect sperm health and maintain the health of their overall reproductive system.
Not just women, men have biological clocks too. For the unversed, the term biological clock is used to describe the natural decline in fertility that occurs with age. Fertility changes throughout your lifetime. The number and quality of eggs and sperm decline as you age. As a result, both parents can contribute to low fertility or complicated pregnancy later in life.
With age testosterone levels also drop significantly in men. Low levels of testosterone result in low sperm count. A few recent studies have also indicated that the age of the father may affect the health of the offspring in more ways than one.
What can men do
1. Exercise
Engaging in regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces stress, and improves circulation, all of these have a positive impact on fertility.
Exercise also helps boost testosterone levels and improve semen quality.
2. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight or underweight can affect hormone levels and fertility. Aim for a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.
3. Limit alcohol and tobacco
Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can negatively impact sperm quality. Cutting back on or eliminating these substances can improve reproductive health.
4. Avoid toxins
Limit exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and industrial chemicals, which can affect sperm production and quality.
5. Manage stress
Uncontrolled stress can deteriorate sperm quality. Therefore, try relaxing techniques such as meditation and yoga to reduce stress.
6. Focus on vitamin D and C
Studies suggest that vitamin D vitamin D supports testicular and prostate health. Low levels of vitamin D can affect male fertility.
Research claims that taking vitamin C supplements improves semen quality and boosts overall male fertility.
7. Eat right
A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support overall health and fertility.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
