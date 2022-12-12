Pregnancy Care Tips To Follow In The Winter
Make sure to load up on seasonal fruits and veggies
Some pregnant women find that the winter months are a little harder on pregnancy. They become more prone to infections, coughs, and colds, and the air's coolness causes pains and aches because they aren't allowed to take as many medications at this time.
It is undoubtedly feasible to breeze through it if pregnant women plan ahead on how to handle the challenging weather while carrying a child. Furthermore, winter is often more pleasant than summer for most women and also helps increase their appetite for some nutritious foods. Continue reading as we share some of the most important tips you should follow if you after pregnant through the winter months.
Here are some winter season tips for pregnant women:
1. Stay hydrated
Wintertime tends to make people avoid or unconsciously forget to drink water, which is bad for expectant mothers. The body needs more water during the winter since the air is so dry. Trying to replace water with other liquids won't be helpful. You must also be aware of how much water you need to consume each day. Dehydration can cause preterm labour as well as a number of other issues.
2. Get a vaccine for the flu
Given that pregnancy weakens the immune system, being vaccinated against the flu is advised. Expectant mothers and unborn children are safe to receive the flu vaccine. You can protect yourself and your child by getting a fast shot in the form of a vaccine to help you prevent the difficulties that the flu can cause. Speak to your doctor about the same.
3. Don't skip the workout
When it is really cold outside, it is difficult to go for a stroll because of the chilly breeze. It is harder for women who are pregnant. You can keep yourself healthy and safe by doing some activities indoors. To stay healthy and active throughout the coldest months of pregnancy, you can visit a nearby indoor pool, sign up for a gym, or practice yoga or other workouts at home itself.
4. Moisturise sufficiently
Your skin's natural oils and hydration might be taken away by the harsh, winter air. The skin will stretch as your abdomen grows, and dry skin can be uncomfortable to stretch. It will also cause extra stretch marks. To keep your skin hydrated, it is advised to apply creams, lotions, and calming oils frequently.
5. Cover up head-to-toe
Poor circulation brought on by exposure to cold weather can result in severe chilblains is an inflammation of the tiny blood vessels in the skin. On the hands and feet, this may result in itching, red spots, swelling, and blisters. Keep your feet well-protected, warmed, and covered to avoid this. Bathing your feet in hot water might help relieve pain and discomfort if you already have chilblains.
6. Eat well
This tip must be followed no matter which months you are going to be pregnant. Although, speak to your doctor about the best winter foods that may be readily available near you. Pregnant women can better manage their pregnancies and the weather by eating a balanced diet during this winter. Consume a wide range of foods from several food groups, such as dairy, fruits, pulses, and legumes. Additionally, as these foods are great sources of fibre and support gut health, you can incorporate grains, cereals, pulses, etc. on a daily basis.
These tips will help you smoothly continue your pregnancy through the winter season and also help you make the most of it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
