Home »  Pregnancy »  Pregnancy: Keep These Things In Mind When Working Out As A Pregnant Woman

Pregnancy: Keep These Things In Mind When Working Out As A Pregnant Woman

Below we share a list of strategies you must follow for a safe workout session.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 28, 2024 07:31 IST
3-Min Read
Pregnancy: Keep These Things In Mind When Working Out As A Pregnant Woman

Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate back pain & improve posture

Exercising during pregnancy can offer numerous benefits for both the mother and the baby, including improved mood, better sleep, reduced discomfort, and enhanced overall health. However, it's essential to approach exercise during pregnancy with caution and awareness of specific strategies to ensure safety and effectiveness. Keep reading as we share a list of strategies you must follow for a safe workout session.

Strategies to keep in mind when working out during pregnancy:

1. Consult with your healthcare provider



Every pregnancy is unique, and consulting with your healthcare provider ensures that you receive personalised recommendations based on your health status, any complications, and the stage of your pregnancy. Before starting any exercise program, discuss your plans with your healthcare provider. They can offer insights into which exercises are safe for you and which ones to avoid.

2. Choose low-impact exercises



Low-impact exercises are gentler on the joints and reduce the risk of injury, making them safer for pregnant women. Opt for exercises such as walking, swimming, prenatal yoga, stationary cycling, or low-impact aerobics. These activities provide cardiovascular benefits without putting excess stress on your body.

3. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is crucial during pregnancy to support circulation, maintain amniotic fluid levels, and regulate body temperature. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout sessions. Monitor your hydration status by checking the colour of your urine – it should be pale yellow.

4. Listen to your body

Pregnancy causes numerous physical changes, and it's essential to pay attention to your body's signals to avoid overexertion or injury. If you feel tired, dizzy, nauseous, or experience pain during exercise, stop immediately and rest. Modify or discontinue any activity that feels uncomfortable or causes discomfort.

5. Focus on core strength and stability

Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate back pain, improve posture, and support your growing belly. Perform exercises that target the core muscles, such as pelvic tilts, modified planks, and seated or standing pelvic floor exercises. Avoid exercises that involve lying on your back after the first trimester.

6. Use proper form

Maintaining proper form during exercise minimises the risk of injury and maximises the effectiveness of the workout. Pay attention to your posture and alignment during each exercise. Engage the appropriate muscles and avoid sudden movements or jerky motions.

7. Incorporate strength training

Strength training helps build muscle tone, improve metabolism, and prepare the body for the physical demands of labor and childbirth. Use light to moderate weights or resistance bands for strength training exercises. Focus on compound movements that target multiple muscle groups, such as squats, lunges, and modified push-ups.

8. Warm-up and cool down

Proper warm-up and cool-down routines increase blood flow to the muscles, reduce the risk of injury, and promote flexibility. Begin each workout session with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as walking or marching in place. After exercising, spend another 5-10 minutes performing gentle stretches for the major muscle groups.

By following these strategies and staying attuned to your body's needs, you can safely and effectively exercise during pregnancy, promoting both your health and the well-being of your baby. Remember to make adjustments as needed throughout your pregnancy and consult with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns or questions.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases