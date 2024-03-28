Pregnancy: Keep These Things In Mind When Working Out As A Pregnant Woman
Below we share a list of strategies you must follow for a safe workout session.
Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate back pain & improve posture
Exercising during pregnancy can offer numerous benefits for both the mother and the baby, including improved mood, better sleep, reduced discomfort, and enhanced overall health. However, it's essential to approach exercise during pregnancy with caution and awareness of specific strategies to ensure safety and effectiveness. Keep reading as we share a list of strategies you must follow for a safe workout session.
Strategies to keep in mind when working out during pregnancy:
1. Consult with your healthcare provider
Every pregnancy is unique, and consulting with your healthcare provider ensures that you receive personalised recommendations based on your health status, any complications, and the stage of your pregnancy. Before starting any exercise program, discuss your plans with your healthcare provider. They can offer insights into which exercises are safe for you and which ones to avoid.
2. Choose low-impact exercises
Low-impact exercises are gentler on the joints and reduce the risk of injury, making them safer for pregnant women. Opt for exercises such as walking, swimming, prenatal yoga, stationary cycling, or low-impact aerobics. These activities provide cardiovascular benefits without putting excess stress on your body.
3. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration is crucial during pregnancy to support circulation, maintain amniotic fluid levels, and regulate body temperature. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout sessions. Monitor your hydration status by checking the colour of your urine – it should be pale yellow.
4. Listen to your body
Pregnancy causes numerous physical changes, and it's essential to pay attention to your body's signals to avoid overexertion or injury. If you feel tired, dizzy, nauseous, or experience pain during exercise, stop immediately and rest. Modify or discontinue any activity that feels uncomfortable or causes discomfort.
5. Focus on core strength and stability
Strengthening your core muscles can help alleviate back pain, improve posture, and support your growing belly. Perform exercises that target the core muscles, such as pelvic tilts, modified planks, and seated or standing pelvic floor exercises. Avoid exercises that involve lying on your back after the first trimester.
6. Use proper form
Maintaining proper form during exercise minimises the risk of injury and maximises the effectiveness of the workout. Pay attention to your posture and alignment during each exercise. Engage the appropriate muscles and avoid sudden movements or jerky motions.
7. Incorporate strength training
Strength training helps build muscle tone, improve metabolism, and prepare the body for the physical demands of labor and childbirth. Use light to moderate weights or resistance bands for strength training exercises. Focus on compound movements that target multiple muscle groups, such as squats, lunges, and modified push-ups.
8. Warm-up and cool down
Proper warm-up and cool-down routines increase blood flow to the muscles, reduce the risk of injury, and promote flexibility. Begin each workout session with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as walking or marching in place. After exercising, spend another 5-10 minutes performing gentle stretches for the major muscle groups.
By following these strategies and staying attuned to your body's needs, you can safely and effectively exercise during pregnancy, promoting both your health and the well-being of your baby. Remember to make adjustments as needed throughout your pregnancy and consult with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns or questions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
