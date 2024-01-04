Superfoods: Here's Why You Should Add Prunes To Your Diet
Here we discuss in detail the many benefits of consuming prunes.
Prunes contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation throughout the body
Prunes are dried plums, known for their wrinkled appearance and sweet taste. They are rich in nutrients such as fibre, vitamins (especially vitamin K and vitamin A), and minerals (including potassium and manganese). Prunes also contain antioxidants, which can offer various health benefits.
Prunes are often considered healthy due to their high fibre content. They can promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation, and contribute to regular bowel movements. They may also help lower cholesterol levels, aid in weight management, and support bone health. Keep reading as we discuss in detail the many benefits of consuming prunes.
10 Ways in which consuming prunes can boost our health:
1. Digestive health
Prunes are high in dietary fibre, helping to regulate digestion and prevent constipation. The fibre also promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which aids in overall digestive health.
2. Bone health
Prunes contain important minerals such as calcium and potassium that contribute to maintaining strong and healthy bones. They also provide vitamin K, which is essential for bone formation and repair.
3. Heart health
The fibre, potassium, and antioxidants found in prunes help support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and promoting healthy blood pressure. They also contain phenolic compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4. Weight management
Despite being sweet and satisfying, prunes are relatively low in calories and high in fibre. This combination makes them a healthy snack option that can help control hunger, manage weight, and prevent overeating.
5. Blood sugar regulation
Prunes have a low glycemic index, meaning they release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping to regulate blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.
6. Eye health
Prunes are rich in antioxidants, including beta-carotene and vitamin A, which play a crucial role in maintaining good vision. These antioxidants help protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.
7. Skin health
The antioxidants and vitamin C found in prunes are essential for maintaining healthy skin. They help prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin, contributing to a healthier complexion and potentially slowing down the ageing process.
8. Immune system boost
Prunes provide essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and zinc, which help strengthen the immune system. A strong immune system is vital for preventing illness and fighting off infections.
9. Energy production
Prunes are a great source of natural sugars and carbohydrates that are easily absorbed by the body, providing a quick and sustainable energy boost. They also contain a moderate amount of B vitamins that play a crucial role in energy metabolism.
10. Anti-inflammatory properties
Prunes contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation throughout the body. Chronic inflammation can contribute to various health issues, so including prunes in the diet can help in maintaining overall health and minimising the risk of disease development.
The correct way to consume prunes depends on personal preference and dietary needs. They can be eaten on their own as a snack or added to dishes like salads, cereals, yogurt, or smoothies. To maximise their benefits for digestion, it is recommended to start with a small serving size, such as 3-4 prunes, and gradually increase intake as needed. It's important to drink plenty of water when consuming prunes, as they are high in fibre and can dehydrate if not accompanied by sufficient fluids.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
