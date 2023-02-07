Superfood: Here Are 6 Ways In Which Honey Benefits The Body
Read on to learn about some common advantages of including honey in your diet.
Honey is often used as a healthier sweetener to sugar but it provides a number of benefits
Honey has long been regarded as one of the foodstuffs that people value and appreciate the most. It is a naturally occurring substance created by honeybees, also known as Apis mellifera, a member of the Apidae family, from the nectar of flowering plants. The only naturally occurring insect-derived product that has potential uses in industry, cosmetics, medicine, and nutrition is honey.
Honey may be beneficial for a number of ailments, including asthma, a sore throat, eye disorders, hiccups, TB, lethargy, dizziness, piles, hepatitis, and constipation. Continue reading as we share some common benefits of incorporating honey into the diet.
6 reasons why you should add honey to your diet:
1. Rich in antioxidants
Flavonoids and phenolic acids are just a couple of the significant bioactive plant chemicals and antioxidants found in fresh, unheated, high-quality honey that has undergone minimum processing. More antioxidants are often present in darker kinds than in lighter ones. Reactive oxygen species, which can accumulate in your body and harm cells, are neutralised by antioxidants. Conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and premature ageing can all be made worse by this injury.
2. Boosts immunity
Honey has various therapeutic properties that naturally help in treating a sore throat. Antioxidants and bacteria-fighting properties help it combat illnesses brought on by fungus, bacteria, and viruses. Honey is one of the finest foods for increasing immunity since, according to doctors and experts, buckwheat honey has the highest concentration of antioxidants. When ingested regularly, honey may help to enhance immunity over time.
3. Good for the skin
Due to its moisturising and nourishing qualities, using honey on skin is particularly beneficial. The best natural moisturiser, especially for dry skin, is honey, which is also quite simple to use. Raw honey helps hydrate parched skin in addition to clearing blocked pores. In the winter, it also helps heal cracked lips. Honey masks are very popular for evening out skin tones. It is beneficial for treating wounds, bruises, cuts, burns, and other infections because it is a natural antiseptic as well.
4. Prevents gum diseases
The antibacterial and infection-healing qualities of honey aid in the treatment and recovery of wounds. Gingivitis, bleeding, and plaque are just a few of the teeth and gum conditions that can be greatly reduced by using honey regularly. It is well known that honey releases antiseptic hydrogen peroxide, which functions as an anti-microbial agent to stop bacterial development. Additionally, applying honey directly to the infected gums provides immediate pain, inflammation, and other periodontal diseases relief.
5. Good for the heart
Honey might also aid with heart disease prevention. According to a study, honey may help regulate your heartbeat, lower blood pressure, increase blood fat levels, and prevent the death of good cells, all of which can enhance the health and function of your heart. Additionally, propolis, a type of resin produced by bees from plants and trees that generate sap, is frequently found in raw honey. Levels of cholesterol and triglycerides may be improved by propolis.
6. Improves memory
One of the many health advantages of honey, the timeless sweetener, is that it improves memory and attention. Not only can honey improve memory and brain function, but it also improves your general health. Consuming honey helps to reduce metabolic stress and soothes and calms the brain, which over time improves memory. Honey's inherent anti-inflammatory and therapeutic characteristics aid in increasing the cholinergic system, blood flow, and memory-eroding cells in the brain.
Keep these points in mind when looking for a healthier sweetener. Although, as mentioned honey should also be eaten in moderation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
