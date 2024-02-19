PCOS: 10 Mood Boosting Foods For Better Mental Health
Below we list foods that can help boost mental wellbeing of women with PCOS.
Blueberries re rich in antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and improve cognitive function
PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It is characterised by an imbalance of hormones, resulting in symptoms such as irregular periods, infertility, weight gain, and excessive hair growth.
PCOS can definitely affect mental health. Studies have shown that women with PCOS are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and mood swings compared to women without the condition. This may be due to hormonal fluctuations, self-esteem issues related to physical symptoms, and challenges with weight management.
Diet changes can play a significant role in boosting mental health for individuals with PCOS. A diet rich in certain nutrients can help regulate hormones, improve mood, and support overall mental wellbeing. Keep reading as we list foods that can help boost mental wellbeing of women with PCOS.
Here are foods that can help improve mental health for individuals with PCOS:
1. Fatty fish
Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel can help boost your mood. These fish are abundant in omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for brain health.
2. Berries
Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and so on are rich in antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and improve cognitive function.
3. Leafy greens
Leafy greens also known as cruciferous vegetables such as like spinach and kale contain vitamins and minerals that support brain health.
4. Nuts and seeds
Seeds and nuts are great sources of healthy fats and nutrients that can improve mood and brain function. These foods are especially beneficial for vegetarians as they provide healthy fats.
5. Lean protein
It is important to incorporate lean protein sources such as chicken, turkey, and tofu. Foods rich in lean protein are essential for hormone regulation and mental health.
6. Whole grain
Quinoa, brown rice, and oats are among many whole grains you can incorporate into your diet. These foods provide steady energy levels and support brain function.
7. Avocado
Avocados are another great addition to your diet if you are a vegetarian as it is rich in healthy fats and nutrients that support brain health.
8. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is a great source of probiotics that can improve gut health and support mental wellbeing. Our gut health greatly influences our emotional and mental health.
9. Dark chocolate
Unlike milk chocolates and other desserts, dark chocolate might be a great addition to your diet. It contains antioxidants and can improve mood and reduce stress.
10. Turmeric
Turmeric is a spice with anti-inflammatory properties that can support brain health and reduce symptoms of depression.
To consume these foods in a way that promotes better mental wellbeing, it is important to focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods. Incorporating these foods into meals and snacks throughout the day can help support overall mental health for individuals with PCOS.
Consulting with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian can also provide personalised recommendations for a diet that supports mental health and overall wellbeing for individuals with PCOS.
