Nutrition: Here's Why You Should Consider Adding Cashew Milk To Your Daily Diet
In this article, we list seven reasons why cashew might be a great addition to your diet.
Cashews are a nutritious dry fruit and boost our health in a variety of ways
Cashew milk has grown in popularity in recent years, pushing past traditional dairy products and other plant-based milk alternatives. It is made by blending soaked and drained cashews with water to create a creamy and nutritious milk-like liquid.
Cashew milk is packed with essential vitamins and minerals that offer numerous health benefits. If you are yet to add this delicious nut milk to your daily diet, here are seven convincing reasons why you should.
7 Reasons to add cashew milk to your diet:
1. Great source of healthy fats
Cashew milk is rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are considered healthy fats. These types of fats are beneficial to our body as they help reduce the risk of heart diseases, lower bad cholesterol levels, and improve our brain function. Healthy fats also help keep your skin healthy and hydrated.
2. Lactose-free
People with lactose intolerance cannot digest lactose, a natural sugar present in cow's milk. This results in bloating, gas, and stomach pain. Cashew milk is lactose-free, making it an excellent alternative for those who cannot consume dairy products.
3. Rich source of vitamins and minerals
Cashew milk is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to our body. It is rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. These nutrients are essential for proper brain function, strengthening bones, and maintaining a healthy immune system.
4. Low in calories and fat
Compared to cow's milk, cashew milk is lower in calories and fat. This makes it an excellent choice for those who are on a low-fat or low-calorie diet. Cashew milk also contains fewer carbohydrates than cow's milk, which is beneficial for individuals looking to reduce their sugar intake.
5. Great alternative for plant-based dieters
As a plant-based milk alternative, cashew milk is an excellent option for vegans and vegetarians. It can be used in various dishes, including smoothies, baked goods, and as a substitute for cream in recipes that call for heavy cream.
6. Easily digestible
Due to its creamy consistency, cashew milk is easily digestible. This makes it an excellent choice for individuals who have digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease.
7. Easy to make at home
Cashew milk is relatively easy to make at home using a blender or food processor. This allows you to have complete control over the ingredients, ensuring that there are no added sugars or unnecessary preservatives.
In conclusion, incorporating cashew milk into your daily diet offers numerous health benefits due to its nutrient-dense content. It is an excellent alternative for individuals who are lactose intolerant or vegan and a perfect option for those on a low-calorie or low-fat diet. Cashew milk is not only easy to make at home, but it is also versatile and can be used in various recipes. So, go ahead and add cashew milk to your daily diet, and reap the benefits!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
