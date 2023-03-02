Nutrition: 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Pomelo More Often
Pomelo are among many citrus fruits available in India and a beneficial for our health
The Asian citrus fruit known as pomelo is a near relative of grapefruit. It features a thick, pale rind, green or yellow flesh, and a teardrop-shaped form. It can get as big as a melon or even more. As a result of the numerous vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it contains, it is a beneficial addition to your diet.
It has been used in traditional medicine to treat cough, digestive issues, and fever. Consuming this citrus fruit can help lower blood pressure, promote weight loss, improve bone health, and strengthen the immune system.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 ways in which eating pomelos benefits the body. She writes, “Pomelo is one of the healthiest citrus fruits that offers valuable nutrients including dietary fibers, vitamin C and crucial trace minerals like iron and potassium.”
Here are 4 benefits of eating pomelo according to the nutritionist:
1. Pomelo fruit is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and attacks free radicals. It enhances microbial killing and phagocytosis. The high ascorbic acid content in the fruit enhances white blood cell activity to fight and prevent infections.
2. Being intrinsically high in potassium levels, pomelo assists in the maintenance of normal blood pressure. It also functions in promoting cardiac muscle activity, lowers the amounts of bad LDL cholesterol and naturally raises levels of good HDL cholesterol.
3. Bestowed with potent phytonutrients of naringenin and naringin, pomelo works wonders in shielding the liver from free radical toxins, thereby averting hepatic degradation.
4. Due to its high antioxidant content, pomelo may exert anti-aging effects. Antioxidants, including vitamin C, can help prevent skin damage caused by harmful free radicals, helping you maintain a more youthful appearance.
Incorporate pomelo in your diet to ensure your body receives its various nutrients and benefits.
