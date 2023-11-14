Mediterranean Diet: 10 Foods Perfect To Snack On For Weight Loss
Here we share a list of snacks you can add to your Mediterranean diet for weight loss.
The Mediterranean Diet is a way of eating inspired by the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It emphasises consuming plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. Additionally, it includes moderate consumption of fish, poultry, dairy products, and red wine (in moderation). Saturated fats, processed foods, sugary drinks, and added sugars are limited.
Snacking in moderation can be healthy when following a Mediterranean Diet. It is important to choose nutritious snacks that align with the principles of the diet. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables with hummus or yogurt-based dips, a handful of nuts, or a small portion of olives. Avoid processed snacks high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, or refined grains. Snacking can help provide energy between meals and contribute to overall dietary satisfaction. Read on as we share a list of snacks you can add to your diet for weight loss.
10 Snacks that can help you lose weight when following a Mediterranean diet:
1. Olives
Packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, olives are a great snack to keep you satisfied. They also contain antioxidants that contribute to heart health.
2. Greek yogurt
High in protein and calcium, Greek yogurt promotes satiety and supports bone health. Opt for a plain or low-fat version and add fruits or nuts for flavour and added nutrients.
3. Hummus
Made from chickpeas, hummus is a healthy dip that is high in fibre and plant-based protein. Pair it with whole grain crackers or sliced vegetables for a filling snack.
4. Nuts
Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are excellent choices for a healthy snack. They are packed with heart-healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. However, portion control is important as nuts are calorie-dense.
5. Fresh fruits
Mediterranean diets emphasise the consumption of fresh fruits, such as apples, oranges, berries, and grapes. They are low in calories, rich in fibre and vitamins, and make for a sweet and satisfying snack.
6. Whole grain crackers
Opt for whole grain crackers or breadsticks made from ingredients like whole wheat, oats, or quinoa. They provide fibre and complex carbohydrates, keeping you fuller for longer.
7. Sliced vegetables
Snack on sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and bell peppers. These crunchy vegetables are low in calories and high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them excellent choices for weight loss.
8. Dark chocolate
Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content. It contains antioxidants and may have cardiovascular benefits. Enjoy a small piece as an occasional guilt-free treat.
9. Tzatziki
Made from yogurt, cucumber, and garlic, tzatziki is a refreshing and low-calorie dip. It is a good source of calcium, protein, and probiotics.
10. Seaweed snacks
Seaweed is high in iodine, vitamins, and minerals. Snacking on dried seaweed can satisfy cravings while providing essential nutrients.
These Mediterranean snacks can boost our health by providing a wide range of nutrients and satisfying hunger. They are generally low in processed sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, which promotes weight loss and helps maintain a healthy weight. Regularly incorporating these snacks into your diet can contribute to reduced inflammation, improved heart health, better digestion, enhanced brain function, and increased energy levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
