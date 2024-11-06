Nutritionist Shares An Easy & Guilt-Free Sattu Ladoo Recipe
Sattu is a traditional flour made from roasted and ground legumes, most commonly from chana dal (split Bengal gram) or black gram.
In a recent video uploaded to her Instagram, Pooja Malhotra has introduced us to this nutritious treat
With the festivities often comes the guilt of consuming high-calorie, sugary treats. This year, why not enjoy a healthier alternative? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared a delightful recipe for Sattu Ladoo, a guilt-free sweet that you can relish without compromising your health. Sattu is a traditional flour made from roasted and ground legumes, most commonly from chana dal (split Bengal gram) or black gram. It is a staple in various Indian cuisines, mainly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Known for its nutritional benefits, sattu is rich in protein, fibre and essential vitamins and minerals.
In a recent video uploaded to her Instagram, Pooja Malhotra has introduced her followers to this nutritious treat, saying, “Sattu Ladoo - let's make some guilt-free sweets this Diwali.”
Here's how to make Pooja Malhotra's Sattu Ladoo:
Ingredients
2 tablespoons ghee
1.5 cups chana sattu powder
1.5 cup chopped nuts (your choice)
1 teaspoon cardamom powder
1 tablespoon ghee (for the jaggery mixture)
3/4 cup jaggery
1/4 cup water
Almond slivers for garnish
Instructions
Roast the Sattu: In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add 1.5 cups of chana sattu powder and lightly roast it for 3-4 minutes until it turns aromatic.
Add Nuts: Incorporate half cup of chopped nuts into the pan and continue roasting for another 3-4 minutes. Next, sprinkle in 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder, mix well, and turn off the flame. Transfer the mixture to another bowl to cool.
Prepare the Jaggery Mixture: In a separate pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee. Add ¾ cup of jaggery along with ¼ cup of water. Allow the jaggery to melt completely, stirring occasionally.
Combine Ingredients: Pour the melted jaggery over the sattu mixture and mix thoroughly until well combined.
Shape the Ladoos: Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then shape it into small ladoos. Garnish each ladoo with almond slivers for an extra touch.
Pooja Malhotra concluded her video with warm wishes, saying, “Wishing you all a very happy and auspicious Deepawali.”
