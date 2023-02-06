Home »  Nutrition »  Magnesium Deficiency: 7 Tips To Ensure Proper Absorption Of Magnesium

Magnesium Deficiency: 7 Tips To Ensure Proper Absorption Of Magnesium

These tips can help ensure your body's absorption of magnesium and magnesium levels are boosted.

Eating foods rich in magnesium is among many ways through which you can boost mg in the body

Nausea and vomiting, appetite loss, fatigue, and weakness are some of the early symptoms of a magnesium deficit. True magnesium deficiency is uncommon, though, and its symptoms typically point to another health issue.

Numerous physical and mental health advantages of magnesium are available. However, a lot of people don't get enough magnesium to reap these advantages. Eating a diet rich in foods high in magnesium, such as vegetables, nuts, legumes, and whole grains, is a great method to ensure your body gets the necessary amounts of magnesium. Along with diet, here are some other tips you can follow to boost your absorption of magnesium. 

These tips will help increase your absorption of magnesium:



1. Try a magnesium supplement 

If your levels have dropped, you might need to take more magnesium in the form of tablets or powder. Choose magnesium glycinate since it is not only the most absorbable form of the mineral, but it is also well tolerated at higher dosages. To ensure that the synergistic combination of nutrients and botanicals has the most benefit, think about selecting a magnesium supplement that is tailored to your specific needs, such as anxiety, muscular health, sleep, or vitality.

2. Try multivitamins along with mg supplement

3. Reduce intake of alcohol and caffeine

Alcohol can hinder the body's ability to absorb vitamin D and other vital nutrients, which can impact how well magnesium is absorbed. Lower magnesium levels are also linked to caffeine and carbonated beverages. To stay hydrated, drink coconut water, which is naturally abundant in magnesium and other electrolytes. 

4. Quit smoking

Smoking has detrimental effects on one's health, one of which is the reduction of magnesium levels due to impaired absorption. Additionally, smoking harms the kidney, which eliminates magnesium. Moreover, it is no surprise that the adverse effects of smoking are endless. 

5. Reduce stress

It's important to find techniques to manage your stress because it can cause a depletion of magnesium. Stress and anxiety can lead to a variety of issues mentally as well as physically. You can reduce stress by engaging in activities like yoga, meditation, and time in nature.

6. Boost the health of your gut bacteria

Our gut bacteria plays an integral role in ensuring the nutrients we consume get absorbed properly. You must take conscious steps to make sure your gut bacteria performs digestion and nutrient-absorption effortlessly. A healthy gut bacteria system also improves absorption of magnesium in the body. 

7. Reduce sugar intake

Consuming sugar, especially from processed foods, can increase the body's excretion of magnesium, rapidly depleting our reserves that are necessary for good health. Besides hindering magnesium levels, access sugar intake can lead to weight gain and heart problems among other health issues.

Follow these tips along with eating a well-balanced diet to avoid nutrient deficiencies. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

