Here's Why You Should Have Yogurt In The Morning
Yogurt is considered a health-promoting food that provides numerous health benefits to our bodies.
Since yogurt is high in protein, it helps increase feelings of fullness and suppresses appetite
Yogurt is a dairy product that is made by fermenting milk with beneficial bacteria, often containing Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. Yogurt is considered as a health-promoting food that provides numerous health benefits to our body.
It is naturally packed with numerous nutrients and live beneficial bacteria that benefit our digestive system. It is high in protein and contains valuable nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, B-2, and B-12, making it an excellent option for bone health.
Yogurt consumption has also been linked to weight management. Since yogurt is high in protein, it helps increase feelings of fullness and suppresses appetite which can lead to a reduction in caloric intake. This can contribute to weight loss over time and can also be a healthy part of a weight management program. Read on as we share reasons why you should eat yogurt in the morning.
8 Reasons why yogurt works as a great addition to your breakfast:
1. Helps you stay full longer
Yogurt is a good source of protein and contains some healthy fats. This combination can help you feel full for longer periods of time, potentially reducing your overall calorie intake throughout the day. With its digestion-slowing properties, yogurt makes an excellent breakfast choice for those looking to lose weight.
2. Provides necessary nutrients
Many types of yogurt, especially plain Greek yogurt, have an excellent nutrient profile. It contains essential vitamins and minerals like calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.
3. May reduce inflammation
The probiotics in yogurt help reduce inflammation in the body. Recent studies have suggested that inflammation may be linked to several chronic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
4. Can improve gut health
Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut. These healthy bacteria can reduce the number of harmful bacteria in your gut and improve overall digestive health.
5. May boost immunity
Yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which can help improve your immune system. Some studies have shown that eating yogurt regularly can help reduce the frequency and duration of cold and flu symptoms.
6. Lowers cholesterol
Yogurt contains phytosterols, which are compounds that help reduce levels of cholesterol in the blood. This can help reduce the risk of heart disease.
7. Easy to make or purchase
Yogurt is available in many forms, from plain to fruit-flavoured. You can make your own yogurt at home easily using a yogurt maker, while easy-to-transport yogurt cups can be purchased to take to work or on-the-go.
8. Versatile ingredient
Yogurt is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. Plain yogurt can be used as a substitute for sour cream in recipes, while fruit-flavoured yogurt can be used as a base for smoothies or as a topping for granola or cereal. Yogurt can also be used in baking recipes, making it an excellent ingredient to keep in your kitchen.
In conclusion, yogurt is considered a healthy food option that provides a range of beneficial nutrients and good bacteria that are valuable for our overall health. With numerous varieties available, it's easy to add this versatile ingredient to our daily diet to support healthy digestion, strong bones, and weight management.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.