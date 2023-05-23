Eat These Nitric Oxide-Rich Foods Daily For Good Health
Keep reading as we share foods rich in nitric oxide.
Green leafy vegetables are rich in nutrients that boost nitric oxide production
It's becoming increasingly obvious that your diet is the most efficient approach to enhance nitric oxide as more study on the significance of nitric oxide foods comes to light. Dietary nitrate, a nutrient, has a significant role in many vegetables that are suggested in typical diets. Nitric oxide (NO), which is crucial for heart health, can only be produced by your body with the help of dietary nitrates.
One of the most significant substances that your body naturally makes is nitric oxide. Your health depends on it since it affects a variety of critical functions. Vasodilation is its primary function. This translates to a more effective delivery of oxygen and nutrients to your entire body by assisting the inner muscles of your blood vessels to relax and broaden. Continue reading as we share some foods that are rich in nitrate and can help boost your health.
NO-rich foods to add to your daily diet for better health:
1. Kale
Magnesium and potassium are abundant in kale. However, kale's superfood qualities don't end there. These two nutrients are particularly significant for maintaining heart health. It also includes a sizeable amount of dietary nitrate, which aids in the formation of nitric oxide. To preserve all of its nutrients, make sure to lightly simmer it.
2. Dark chocolate
Nitric oxide levels can be elevated by indulging in dark chocolate, which has between 70 and 80 percent cocoa content. Flavonols are organic substances found in cocoa that help nitric oxide levels rise. According to the findings of one study, 30 grams per day increased blood levels of NO and decreased blood pressure. According to other research, the flavonols in dark chocolate may improve blood flow to the brain, enhance cognitive performance, and reduce the risk of heart disease.
3. Spinach
According to one study, consuming a meal high in spinach can raise the quantity of NO in your saliva by eight times while lowering your systolic blood pressure. Potassium is abundant in spinach. It aids in the elimination of sodium, a mineral that can adversely affect normal blood pressure levels.
4. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits, like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, are excellent providers of vitamin C, as you undoubtedly already know. Although vitamin C is excellent for your immune system, it also makes NO more bioavailable, or your body's capacity to absorb and utilise the molecule. Nitric oxide synthase, an enzyme required for the generation of NO, may also rise in concentration in response to vitamin C, according to some research.
5. Pomegranate
Pomegranate seeds are rich in antioxidants that support the production of NO and shield it from harm. Pomegranate juice was shown to protect NO from oxidative stress destruction in a test-tube research. Pomegranate may help increase blood nitrate levels and the enzyme nitric oxide synthase, both of which are essential for the production of nitric oxide, according to an animal study.
6. Beetroot
One of the best foods for nitric oxide you're likely to find is beets. One of the plant kingdom's highest sources of dietary nitrate is beetroot. In terms of nitrate content, they come right after leafy greens. In one study, increased NO levels were found 45 and 90 minutes after 38 adults were administered 70 millilitres of beetroot juice.
Your long-term heart, energy, exercise performance, and brain health depend on nitric oxide. Increasing your dietary nitrate consumption will help you naturally increase your nitric oxide levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.