You May Have Magnesium Deficiency If You Are Facing These Symptoms
To deal with magnesium deficiency, you must relish a healthy, balanced diet that’s loaded with magnesium-rich food items.
Consuming legumes can help cure magnesium deficiency
Magnesium is an essential component required by the body to stay healthy. Right from regulating muscle and nerve function to making protein, and regulating blood sugar levels, the body continuously requires magnesium for proper functioning. However, there may be times, when your body doesn't get the right amount of magnesium it needs. Thus, you may face its deficiency resulting in various health conditions. A page on Instagram by the name “Nutrition by Lovneet,” shares signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency through a post on Instagram. It also elaborates on the magnesium-rich foods that must be included in your diet to compensate for the same.
The caption reads, “Magnesium is one of the common minerals in the human body. The body needs magnesium for a wide range of processes, including muscle and nerve function and also helps the body use other nutrients like vitamin D. Low magnesium levels are known to have various effects on the human body.”
Here are some signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency:
1) Fatigue and weakness
2) Loss of appetite
3) Muscle cramps and/or spasms
4) Nausea and vomiting
5) Numbness
6) Nystagmus, abnormal eye movements
7) Abnormal heart rhythms
If you are wondering how to deal with the issue, here are some of the important points you need to remember. To prevent magnesium deficiency, it is important to eat a healthy, balanced diet containing magnesium-rich foods such as:
1) Amaranth and ragi
2) Legumes
3) Custard apples
4) Water chestnut
5) Nuts and seeds
Take a look:
The same page under the name “Nutrition by Lovneet,” shares important points stating why you must include pumpkin seeds into your diet. It's believed that pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium. So, it's great if you have them when you are deficient in magnesium. Also, pumpkin seeds show antidepressant activity and can lower blood sugar levels. These tiny seeds have the ability to significantly recover blood iron levels in the body. Not just that but pumpkin seeds also boost hair growth due to the presence of phytosterols in them. And last but not the least, pumpkin seeds are rich in nutrients like zinc and are known to improve sperm quality in men.
Stay healthy and it's highly advisable to see your doctor in extreme health conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.