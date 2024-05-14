Consume Okra Water To Achieve These Health Benefits
Below we share a list of benefits you can achieve from consuming okra water.
The fibre content in okra promotes satiety, which can reduce overall calorie intake
Okra water, made by soaking okra pods in water overnight, is reputed to have several health benefits due to its rich nutrient profile, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In this article, we share a list of benefits you can achieve from consuming okra water.
10 Health benefits of consuming okra water:
1. Rich in antioxidants
Okra is abundant in antioxidants. These compounds neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and preventing cellular damage. By reducing oxidative stress, antioxidants lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
2. Blood sugar regulation
Okra has a high fibre content and compounds that can enhance insulin sensitivity and slow down the absorption of sugars in the intestine. Improved blood sugar control helps manage and prevent type 2 diabetes.
3. Anti-inflammatory properties
Okra's antioxidants and polysaccharides have anti-inflammatory effects that reduce inflammation in the body. Reduced inflammation can alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
4. Digestive health
The mucilage (a gelatinous substance) in okra can soothe the digestive tract, while its fibre content aids in regular bowel movements. Enhanced digestion and prevention of constipation promote overall gut health.
5. Heart health
The fibre in okra can help lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol in the digestive system and facilitating its excretion. Lower cholesterol levels reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
6. Hydration and skin health
Okra is high in water content and mucilage, which helps in maintaining hydration levels and skin moisture. Proper hydration improves skin elasticity and health, reducing dryness and wrinkles.
7. Immune system support
Okra is rich in vitamins C and A, which are essential for immune function and fighting off infections. A stronger immune system enhances the body's ability to resist infections and recover from illnesses.
8. Bone health
Okra contains vitamin K and calcium, both crucial for maintaining healthy bones and preventing osteoporosis. Adequate intake of these nutrients supports bone density and strength, reducing the risk of fractures.
9. Weight management
The fibre content in okra promotes satiety, which can reduce overall calorie intake. Feeling fuller for longer helps in managing weight and preventing obesity-related conditions.
10. Eye health
Okra contains vitamin A and beta-carotene, which are important for maintaining good vision and eye health. These nutrients help protect against eye diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
Here's a step-by-step guide to making okra water:
- Rinse okra pods under running water to remove any dirt or pesticides.
- Trim the ends of the okra pods and then slice them into small pieces, typically into halves or thirds.
- Place the cut okra pieces in a glass or a jar.
- Fill the glass or jar with about 2-3 cups of water, ensuring the okra is fully submerged.
- Cover the glass or jar and let the okra soak in the water overnight (for at least 8-12 hours). This allows the nutrients and beneficial compounds to infuse into the water.
- In the morning, strain the water to remove the okra pieces. The remaining liquid is your okra water.
Incorporating okra water into your diet can thus provide a range of health benefits by leveraging the vegetable's rich nutritional profile to support various bodily functions and prevent diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
