9 Hot Beverages To Help Keep You Warm This Winter
Below we share a list of beverages you can add to your diet to keep yourself warm this winter.
Matcha is a powdered form of green tea that is rich in antioxidants
When the winter chill sets in, there's nothing more comforting than a hot beverage to warm you up. Not only do these drinks provide warmth, but they can also offer various health benefits. In this article, we list healthy hot beverages to help keep you warm this winter, along with their preparation methods.
9 Hot beverages to keep you warm this winter:
1. Ginger tea
Known for its warm and spicy flavour, ginger tea helps to stimulate blood circulation and boost immunity. To prepare, steep some fresh ginger slices in boiling water for 5-10 minutes. Add honey or lemon to enhance the taste.
2. Matcha latte
Matcha is a powdered form of green tea that is rich in antioxidants. Mix a spoonful of matcha powder with hot water and whisk it until it becomes frothy. Add warm milk (dairy or plant-based) and a sweetener of your choice for a creamy and healthy beverage.
3. Hot lemon water
This simple drink can promote hydration, aid digestion, and boost vitamin C intake. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a cup of hot water and add a bit of honey if desired.
4. Turmeric milk
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties. In a small saucepan, warm a cup of milk (dairy or plant-based), add a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper, and a natural sweetener like honey or maple syrup. Simmer it for a few minutes, and you have a soothing and healthy beverage.
5. Peppermint hot chocolate
This festive drink can warm you up while providing the benefits of peppermint. In a saucepan, heat milk (dairy or plant-based) and add cocoa powder, a drop of peppermint extract, and a natural sweetener. Stir well until everything is blended, and enjoy the chocolaty-minty goodness.
6. Herbal teas
There are various herbal teas available, such as chamomile, lavender, or rooibos, with each having its own potential health benefits. Follow the instructions on the tea packaging for preparation, and feel free to add honey or lemon if desired.
7. Apple cider
Apple cider is rich in antioxidants and can provide a comforting warmth during winter. Heat up apple cider in a saucepan until it's warm, and add spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves for added flavour.
8. Hot bone broth
Bone broth is nourishing and can boost your immune system. Simmer bones (chicken, beef, or any other animal bones) with vegetables and herbs for several hours to make a flavourful broth. Strain and serve it hot.
9. Masala chai
This traditional Indian spiced tea offers a delightful warmth during winter. In a saucepan, combine black tea leaves, spices (such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves), milk, and a sweetener. Bring it to a boil, and then let it simmer for a few minutes. Strain and serve.
Remember, these beverages should supplement a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. If you have any specific health concerns or allergies, consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or consuming new beverages.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
