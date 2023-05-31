8 Reasons Why Honey Is Better Than Sugar
In this article, we discuss how honey is a healthier sweetening option when compared to sugar.
Honey is often used as a sweetener and provides various health benefits
Honey is a natural sweet substance that is produced by bees from the nectar of flowers. Honey has been used as a natural sweetener for thousands of years. Honey is known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and is also used for its numerous health benefits. However, there are various other benefits to this golden syrup.
While both honey and sugar are made up of glucose and fructose, honey also contains trace amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Unlike honey, sugar doesn't provide many health benefits. Continue reading as we discuss ways in which honey is better than sugar.
8 Reasons why honey is a healthier alternative to sugar:
1. Nutritional benefits
Honey is a natural sweetener that contains several essential nutrients and antioxidants that are beneficial for health. While sugar is a refined, pure carbohydrate that lacks any additional nutrients. Honey contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes that offer various health benefits such as boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, and promoting wound healing.
2. Lower glycemic index
Honey has a lower glycemic index (GI) than sugar, which means it does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels as sugar does. The glycemic index measures how quickly carbohydrates are digested and absorbed into the bloodstream. A lower GI helps to prevent a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, which can lead to fatigue and cravings.
3. Better digestibility
Honey is easier to digest than sugar because it contains enzymes that help to break down carbohydrates. Sugar is a fast-digesting carbohydrate that enters the bloodstream quickly and can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.
4. Lesser calories
Honey contains fewer calories than sugar per teaspoon. While one teaspoon of sugar contains about 16 calories, one teaspoon of honey contains only 22 calories. Hence, it is a healthier option to choose if one wants to cut down calorie intake.
5. Better flavour
Honey has a distinctive sweet taste and a variety of flavours, depending on the flower nectar from which it is derived. In contrast, sugar only adds sweetness to foods and does not provide any additional flavour. Adding honey to foods is a great way to enhance the taste and add a natural sweetener.
6. Longer shelf life
Honey has a longer shelf life than sugar due to its high sugar content and low moisture content, which inhibits the growth of microorganisms that cause spoilage. Hence, honey can be stored at room temperature for an extended period without spoiling, whereas sugar can attract moisture and become clumpy.
7. Natural energy boost
Honey is a natural energy booster due to the presence of natural sugars such as glucose and fructose. These natural sugars are easily absorbed by the body and provide a quick burst of energy. Sugar, on the other hand, has to be broken down into glucose and fructose before it can be absorbed by the body.
8. Better for skin
Honey has natural antibacterial properties that can help to clear acne, reduce inflammation, and soothe the skin. Sugar, when consumed in excess, can lead to glycation. Glycation is a process that contributes to ageing. Glycation occurs when excess sugar molecules attach themselves to collagen, which can lead to wrinkles and other skin problems.
In conclusion, honey is a natural sweetener that has numerous health benefits, and its nutrient content, taste, and texture distinguish it from regular sugar. While both honey and sugar are considered sweeteners, honey is the healthier alternative due to its abundance of nutrients and antioxidants.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
