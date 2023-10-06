8 Benefits Of Adding Cocoa Powder To Your Diet & Healthy Ways To Incorporate It Into Diet
Below we discuss the many benefits of consuming cocoa powder and share some healthy recipes to help you do so.
Cocoa refers to the processed and unsweetened substance obtained from cacao beans. It is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which have numerous health benefits. Cocoa powder, on the other hand, is the powder form of cocoa, obtained by pressing the roasted cacao beans and removing the cocoa butter. Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming cocoa powder and share some healthy recipes to help you do so.
10 Benefits of consuming cocoa powder:
1. Rich in antioxidants
Cocoa powder is packed with antioxidants called flavonoids, which can help protect the body from harmful free radicals.
2. Enhances heart health
The flavonoids present in cocoa powder have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease by improving blood flow and reducing inflammation.
3. Reduces blood pressure
Studies have shown that consuming cocoa powder can lead to a modest decrease in blood pressure, which is beneficial for those with hypertension.
4. Aids in weight management
Cocoa powder is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great addition to a healthy diet for weight loss or maintenance.
5. Mood booster
Cocoa powder contains compounds that can boost serotonin and endorphin levels, promoting feelings of happiness and well-being.
6. Improves cognitive function
The flavanols found in cocoa powder have been associated with improved brain function, including enhanced memory and cognitive abilities.
7. Boosts energy levels
Cocoa powder contains a small amount of caffeine, which can provide a natural energy boost without the negative side effects of excessive caffeine consumption.
8. Supports digestion
The high fiber content of cocoa powder can aid in promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation.
9. Anti-inflammatory properties
The antioxidants in cocoa powder have anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions.
10. Enhances skin health
The flavonoids in cocoa powder can improve blood flow to the skin, resulting in a healthier complexion and reduced signs of ageing.
Here are some healthy ways to incorporate cocoa powder into your diet:
1. Hot cocoa
Make a warm and comforting cup of hot cocoa by mixing unsweetened cocoa powder with warm milk (dairy or plant-based) and a natural sweetener like honey or stevia.
2. Smoothies
Add a tablespoon of cocoa powder to your favourite smoothie recipe for a chocolatey twist. It pairs well with fruits like bananas, berries, or even avocado.
3. Overnight oats
Mix cocoa powder into your overnight oats to create a delicious and nutritious chocolate breakfast. Add some yogurt, nuts, and fruits for added flavour and texture.
4. Chocolate chia pudding
Combine cocoa powder, chia seeds, and a plant-based milk of your choice to make a tasty and healthy chocolate pudding. You can sweeten it with a natural sweetener like maple syrup or dates.
5. Baked goods
Add cocoa powder to your homemade baked goods like muffins, pancakes, or cookies. Use it as a replacement for some of the flour to enhance the chocolate flavour.
6. Energy balls
Make energy balls or protein bars using cocoa powder, nuts, dates, and other healthy ingredients. This is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while still getting a nutritional boost.
Remember to opt for unsweetened cocoa powder to avoid extra sugar and additives. Enjoy these cocoa powder-rich treats as part of a balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
