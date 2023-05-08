7 Benefits Of Adding Shrimp To Your Diet
Shrimps are a nutritious and healthy addition to the diet, read on to understand how.
Shrimps are highly nutritious and low in calories, making it a great addition to the diet for weight loss
Seafood is a good addition to the diet for a number of reasons. First and foremost, seafood is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Protein is an essential macronutrient that is used by the body to build and repair tissues, as well as to produce hormones and enzymes.
Seafood is also a good source of other important nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and iodine. Iodine is a mineral that is important for thyroid function. The thyroid gland uses iodine to make thyroid hormones, which are involved in a number of important functions in the body, such as metabolism and energy production.
In addition to being a good source of essential nutrients, seafood is also low in saturated fat and calories. This makes it a great food choice for those who are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. It is also a good option for people with high cholesterol, as it contains little to no cholesterol.
One such seafood that is considered beneficial for us is shrimp. Shrimp is more commonly available and is abundant in a variety of nutrients. Continue reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming shrimps.
7 Benefits of consuming shrimps:
1. High in nutrients
Shrimp is rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, selenium, phosphorus, choline, and copper. These nutrients play important roles in various bodily functions, including metabolism, immune system support, and brain health.
2. Low in calories
Shrimp is a great option for those who want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. A 3-ounce serving of shrimp contains only 84 calories, making it a low-calorie, high-protein food.
3. High in protein
Shrimp is an excellent source of protein, containing about 20 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. This protein helps to repair and build tissues in the body, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.
4. May improve heart health
Shrimp is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are linked to lower levels of inflammation and improved heart health. One study found that regularly consuming shrimp may lower levels of triglycerides, a type of fat that can increase the risk of heart disease.
5. May improve brain function
The nutrients found in shrimp, such as choline, are important for brain health. Choline has been linked to improved memory and cognitive function, and may also help to protect against age-related cognitive decline.
6. Versatile and easy to prepare
Shrimp is a versatile food that can be prepared in many ways, such as grilled, boiled, or sautéed. It can be added to salads, stir-fries, pasta dishes, or eaten as a stand-alone dish.
7. Sustainable and eco-friendly
Shrimp production can be more sustainable than other forms of animal agriculture, as shrimp require less feed, water, and land to produce. Additionally, shrimp can be farmed in a closed, recirculating system, which reduces the risk of pollution and disease transmission to wild populations.
Overall, shrimps are a nutritious and healthy addition to the diet. They provide high-quality protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and iodine, all of which are important for optimal health. Seafood such as shrimp is also low in saturated fat and calories, making it a great option for those looking to maintain a healthy weight or reduce their risk of heart disease.
