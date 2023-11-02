10 Tips To Help You Incorporate Mediterranean Diet Into Your Routine
Below we share strategies to help you follow Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean Diet is a way of eating that is based on the traditional cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. It primarily consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, and olive oil, with moderate consumption of dairy products and wine, and limited intake of red meat and processed foods.
The Mediterranean Diet is widely considered to be healthy and has gained recognition for its numerous potential benefits. Research suggests it may reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. It has also been associated with weight management, longevity, improved brain function, and better overall health.
However, it is important to note that the overall healthiness of any diet is influenced by various factors, including portion sizes, food quality, individual preferences, and lifestyle. While the Mediterranean Diet is generally considered healthy, it may not suit everyone's specific nutritional needs or cultural preferences. Keep reading as we share strategies to help you follow Mediterranean diet.
10 strategies to help you follow Mediterranean diet:
1. Understand the diet
Start by learning about the Mediterranean diet and its key components. Understand the food groups and recommended portions.
2. Find correct recipes
Make a meal plan for the week that includes Mediterranean-style dishes. This will help you stay organised and ensure you have the necessary ingredients on hand.
3. Eat more vegetables
Incorporate more vegetables into your meals. Include a variety of colourful vegetables in your salads, soups, stir-fries, and main dishes.
4. Use olive oil
Use olive oil as your primary source of fat. Use it for cooking, dressings, and marinades instead of other unhealthy fats like butter or margarine.
5. Eat more whole grains
Increase your intake of whole grains. Replace refined grains like white bread and pasta with whole-grain alternatives such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, and quinoa.
6. Add seafood to your diet
Include fish and seafood in your diet at least twice a week. Choose fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, or sardines, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
7. Eat more plant-based protein sources
Incorporate legumes like beans, lentils, and chickpeas into your meals. These are high in fiber and protein and can be added to soups, salads, or used as a main dish.
8. Snack on nuts
Snack on nuts and seeds. Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds are all great options that provide healthy fats and nutrients.
9. Consume less red meat
Limit your intake of red meat and processed meats. Instead, opt for leaner protein sources like poultry, eggs, and plant-based proteins like tofu or tempeh.
10. Consume naturally sweet foods
Enjoy fruits as a natural source of sweetness. Opt for fresh fruits instead of sugary desserts or processed snacks.
Whether or not to follow the Mediterranean diet depends on individual circumstances. It can be a healthy and balanced dietary pattern for many people, particularly those looking to improve their overall health or reduce the risk of certain diseases. However, it's always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to determine the best diet plan for your personal situation and specific nutritional requirements.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
