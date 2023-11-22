10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Tomato Juice
Keep reading as we discuss the many benefits of consuming tomato juice.
Tomatoes are a type of fruit that are commonly used as a vegetable in cooking. They are a rich source of vitamins A, C, K, and potassium. They also contain antioxidants like lycopene, which has been linked to various health benefits. Read on as we discuss some of its benefits.
10 Ways in which tomato juice boosts our health:
1. Rich in vitamins and minerals
Tomato juice is packed with essential vitamins like A, C, E, K, as well as important minerals like potassium and calcium.
2. Boosts immune system
Tomato juice contains antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene, which can help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections and diseases.
3. Heart health
The presence of lycopene in tomato juice can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular health.
4. Weight management
Tomato juice is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an excellent choice for weight management and digestive health.
5. Cancer prevention
Lycopene in tomato juice has been linked to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer, including prostate, breast, lung, and stomach cancer.
6. Hydration
Tomato juice is a great source of hydration due to its high water content, which can help maintain overall body fluid balance.
7. Healthy skin
The antioxidants present in tomato juice can help fight free radicals, reduce signs of ageing, and promote healthy skin.
8. Eye health
The vitamin A in tomato juice plays a vital role in maintaining good eyesight and preventing eye-related issues like cataracts and macular degeneration.
9. Detoxification
Tomato juice contains compounds that aid in liver detoxification, helping to cleanse the body of harmful toxins.
10. Digestive health
Tomato juice is rich in fibre, which aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.
To make tomato juice at home:
- Choose tomatoes that are firm, flavourful, and ripe.
- Some prefer to peel the tomatoes for a smoother texture. To do this, cut a small "X" on the bottom of each tomato, blanch them in boiling water for about 30 seconds, then transfer them to an ice bath. The skin should easily peel off after this process.
- Cut each tomato in half and gently squeeze out the seeds. This step is not necessary but can reduce the juice's bitterness.
- Either use a blender to puree the tomatoes until smooth or use a juicer to extract the juice only.
- To remove any pulp or solids, strain the juice using a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth if desired.
- Tomato juice can be enjoyed immediately or chilled in the refrigerator before serving.
To consume tomato juice, it can be consumed alone as a refreshing beverage or as an ingredient in recipes such as soups, sauces, or smoothies. Remember, consuming tomato juice as part of a balanced diet is beneficial, but it's also essential to consider portion sizes and any dietary restrictions you may have. Consulting with a healthcare professional or nutritionist can help personalise your diet based on your specific needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
