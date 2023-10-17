10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Almond Milk Daily & How To Make It
Consuming almond milk daily can provide numerous health benefits, below we list some of them.
The omega-3 fatty acids in almond milk can support brain health and improve cognitive function
Almond milk is a dairy-free alternative to traditional cow's milk. It is made by blending almonds with water and straining the mixture to remove the solids. Almond milk can be made commercially or prepared at home. Almond milk is generally considered healthy. It is naturally lactose-free, low in calories, and doesn't contain cholesterol.
Almond milk is also a good source of vitamin E, and some commercial varieties are fortified with additional nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. However, it is important to note that homemade almond milk may not have the same nutrient profile as commercially produced almond milk. Keep reading as we list some of the common benefits of consuming almond milk and also share tips to help you make it at home.
10 Benefits of consuming almond milk:
1. Rich in nutrients
Almond milk is a good source of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids. Making it a beneficial addition to your diet.
2. Promotes heart health
Almond milk is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
3. Supports weight management
Almond milk is low in calories and contains healthy fats that can aid in weight management by promoting satiety.
4. Promotes bone health
Almond milk is often fortified with calcium and vitamin D, essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones.
5. Boosts skin health
The vitamin E content in almond milk can help improve skin health by reducing oxidative stress and promoting collagen production.
6. Supports digestive health
Almond milk is naturally lactose-free and easy to digest, making it a suitable alternative for those with lactose intolerance or digestive issues.
7. Regulates blood sugar levels
Almond milk has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a quick spike in blood sugar levels, making it suitable for individuals with diabetes or those watching their blood sugar levels.
8. Enhances muscle strength
Almond milk contains protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair, making it a great option for those looking to build muscle mass.
9. Boosts immune system
Almonds have immune-boosting properties due to their high vitamin E content, which helps strengthen the immune system and fight off infections.
10. Improves brain function
The omega-3 fatty acids in almond milk can support brain health and improve cognitive function, including memory and concentration.
Overall, consuming almond milk daily can provide numerous health benefits, including improved nutrient intake, heart health, weight management, bone health, and better skin and digestive health.
To make almond milk at home:
- Soak raw almonds in water for around 8-12 hours or overnight.
- Drain and rinse the soaked almonds.
- Blend the almonds with fresh water in a blender until smooth and creamy.
- Strain the mixture using a cheesecloth, nut milk bag, or fine strainer to remove any solid particles.
Individuals with nut allergies should avoid almond milk, and it may not be suitable as a sole source of nutrition for infants or young children without proper medical guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.