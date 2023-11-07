10 Health Benefits Of Adding Lettuce To Your Daily Salad
Lettuce is a low calorie, nutritious leafy vegetable and can boost our health in a variety of ways. Here are some common benefits of consuming lettuce.
Lettuce acts as a great base for salads and elevates the taste and nutritional intake
As an annual plant, lettuce is a member of the Asteraceae family of daisies and is often grown as a leaf vegetable. In addition to being a necessary component of salads, lettuce is also utilised in soups, sandwiches, and other dishes.
Originally consumed mostly in Europe and America, lettuce has expanded to other regions of the world by the late 20th century. With its abundance of nutrients, lettuce has long been used for both medical and dietary purposes. Keep reading as we list the many benefits of consuming lettuce.
10 Health benefits of consuming lettuce:
1. Hydrating
Sustaining proper hydration is crucial for your general well-being. Red leaf lettuce is one item that is high in water content, however drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated. Red leaf lettuce is extremely thirst-quenching because it contains 96% water.
2. Boosts sleep
Numerous lettuce varieties' extracts have also been demonstrated to support sleep. It is unknown if lettuce in its natural state can have a comparable impact until more research is done.
3. Provides bone strength
Vitamin K, found in lettuce, supports strong bones. Getting enough vitamin K in your diet can also lower your chance of breaking a bone.
4. Beneficial for diabetics
Starch is broken down into glucose by enzymes like α-amylase and α-glucosidase. This raises blood sugar levels, and eating lettuce frequently may prevent these enzymes from working. These chemicals in lettuce have the potential to lower blood sugar levels.
5. Reduces risk of liver diseases
By raising liver enzyme levels and enhancing liver function, eating lettuce may help shield the liver from harm. The potential protective effect of lettuce on the liver may be attributed to its antioxidant properties. Lettuce's phenolic components have demonstrated promising antioxidant properties.
6. Abundant in antioxidants
Antioxidants, such as those found in red leaf lettuce, shield your body from harm produced by unstable molecules known as free radicals. Your body may be more susceptible to some ailments if it contains an excessive amount of free radicals.
7. Boosts brain health
Since lettuce plays a major role in glucose or serum deprivation, extracts from it can help prevent neuronal death. Brain cells called neurones are involved in memory formation and physical connection-making.
8. May promote better vision
Zeaxanthin, an antioxidant found in lettuce, improves the health of your eyes. Age-related macular degeneration has been found to be prevented by it. Zeaxanthin and lutein are both present in dark greens, such as lettuce. These support the health of the eyes.
9. Has anti-bacterial properties
Due to its antibacterial qualities, lettuce aids in the battle against pathogenic microorganisms that can lead to a number of illnesses. This is because terpenes and cardenolides are present and function to protect our body from harmful microorganisms.
10. May relieve anxiety
Anxiolytic qualities of lettuce aid with anxiety management. Due to its involvement in neurological function, lettuce can aid with mental health issues including depression.
As lettuce harvests are occasionally sprayed with pesticides, it is best to thoroughly wash the vegetable before eating it. Some people may get adverse responses after consuming lettuce. Therefore, it is best to determine whether you are allergic before consuming.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
