Are You Stressed About Your Finances? It May Increase The Risk Of Migraine

Are You Stressed About Your Finances? It May Increase The Risk Of Migraine

Its time to wake and deal with the stress smartly as a new study reveals that financial stress may increase risk of migraine in people of a particular gene.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 13, 2017 05:04 IST
Competition is linked to stress and stress further has tied up with health issues. We have somehow learnt to live with these two things. While engaged in a cut-throat competition to be at the top of your profession and you tend to get affected by stress way too much which eventually leads you affected by health problems. It’s time to wake and deal with the stress smartly as a new study reveals that financial stress may increase risk of migraine in people of a particular gene. 
 
Migraine pain is said to be a feeling that disables you completely, it is intense, spreads to every part of your head, makes you feel nauseated and causes digestive distress too. 

Researchers from the Semmelweis University in Hungary included 2349 patients in the study for two different variants of the Clock gene and checked for their relation with migraine. 

The clock gene is associated with sleep-wake rhythm which is also known as circadian rhythm. This makes stress-triggered chronic migraines common. It plays an important role in regulating a number of rhythmic patterns of the body and also regulating the primary stress hormone, cortisol. 
It was found that there was no significant connection between the two, gene and migraine. But in case of financial stress, it was noted that the investigated gene variants had increased risk of migraine type headaches in those people who suffered from financial hardships by 20%. 

Though the study doesn’t show what exactly caused migraine, but it did show that both the gene and stress were affected. 

“We were able to show that stress – represented by financial hardship – led to an increase in migraine in those who have a particular gene variant." says Daniel Baksa, from the Semmelweis University.
In case migraine pain affects you, use these home remedies for relief from migraine:

