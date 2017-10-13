Are You Stressed About Your Finances? It May Increase The Risk Of Migraine
Its time to wake and deal with the stress smartly as a new study reveals that financial stress may increase risk of migraine in people of a particular gene.
Financial stress can trigger migraine risk
Migraine pain is said to be a feeling that disables you completely, it is intense, spreads to every part of your head, makes you feel nauseated and causes digestive distress too.
Researchers from the Semmelweis University in Hungary included 2349 patients in the study for two different variants of the Clock gene and checked for their relation with migraine.
The clock gene is associated with sleep-wake rhythm which is also known as circadian rhythm. This makes stress-triggered chronic migraines common. It plays an important role in regulating a number of rhythmic patterns of the body and also regulating the primary stress hormone, cortisol.
It was found that there was no significant connection between the two, gene and migraine. But in case of financial stress, it was noted that the investigated gene variants had increased risk of migraine type headaches in those people who suffered from financial hardships by 20%.
Though the study doesn’t show what exactly caused migraine, but it did show that both the gene and stress were affected.
“We were able to show that stress – represented by financial hardship – led to an increase in migraine in those who have a particular gene variant." says Daniel Baksa, from the Semmelweis University.
