Over 400 People Peddle To Create Awareness About Stem Cell Donation
This cycle rally marks the celebration of World Marrow Donor Day. The World Marrow Donor Day is a day celebrated to thank all the donors for their contribution. Over 2,76,000 volunteer donors are registered with DARTI.
These blood stem cells are necessary for treating people who are suffering from blood disorders like leukemia and thalassemia.
This year’s event was supported by NIRMA. The Co-founder and CEO of DATRI Raghu Rajagopal also took part in the event.
Donating blood stem cells may help in giving the victim a new life. If a person is willing to donate blood stem cells, the very first thing is to ensure that the donor is in good health and will not pose any risk of infections to the recipient.
Once the donor is registered with DATRI, your cheek cell sample (buccal swab) is sent for HLA typing. If your sample matches with a recipient, you will be called for the further processes. A small sample is subjected to confirmatory typing which is followed by a Master Health check-up to ensure that you are healthy enough to donate.
