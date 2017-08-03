ASK OUR EXPERTS

Now Doctors Will Attend Court Hearings Through Video Conferencing

The government doctors will not have to miss their hospital duties to attend court hearings. They can attend the evidence hearings through video conferencing at The General Hospital in Civil Lines.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 3, 2017 03:25 IST
2-Min Read
Doctors can evade court summons via video conferencing

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Doctors will not have to go Gurgaon for court hearings
  2. The doctors will produce their evidences from hospital premises
  3. Doctors can attend the patients before and after the court hearing
The government doctors will not have to miss their hospital duties to attend court hearings. They can attend the evidence hearings through video conferencing at The General Hospital in Civil Lines. Approximately four five doctors from The General Hospital will have to go to attend evidence hearings against assault, sexual assaults and accidental cases. Orthopedics, Gynecologists and X-Ray technicians will skip duties to attend hospital hearings. Not only will this save time, but the doctors will be able to focus on patients as well.

Patients would have to wait for hours to get a consultation, in absence of a medical staff. At times, patients would return without a consultation as doctors could not return from the court during OPD hours. 

The orthopedics suffered as both the surgeons were busy with court hearings, last week. As a result, patients were left unattended. The orthopedic surgeons, Dr Virender Baswana and Dr Pankaj Agarwal at general hospital in Civil Lines were busy in the court hearings. They had to visit the court in Gurgaon to attend as witnesses to many accident and assault cases.

But now there is a solution to this problem as the doctors will attend the court hearings via video conferencing. Doctors can produce evidences and will attend the hearings from within the hospital premises.

Dr BK Rajora, Chief medical Officer, Guru gram said "A video conferencing area too has been set up in the hospital premises. A part of the MRI room has been segregated for the purpose. The doctors will produce their evidences and attend the hearings from here. They can attend the patients before and after the court hearing."



