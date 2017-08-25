Heads Up For All Young Mums: Drinking During Pregnancy Can Be Fatal
Mum-to-be, if you are prone to excess drinking, this one is for you, excessive drinking during or after pregnancy can be fatal.
Maternal alcohol consumption can be fatal
HIGHLIGHTS
- 66% of mothers were identified for low risk of alcohol use trajectories
- The maternal age at first birth were seen as one high-risk group
Mums to be, if you are prone to excess drinking this one is for you. Excessive drinking during or after pregnancy can be fatal. As one grows up, they tend to alter their habits in accordance with their age. In order to adapt to a new role like the role of a spouse or of a parent. A person tends to adjust these habits throughout his or her life. One such major transition in a person's life is promotion to parenthood, especially in case of women. This study of maternal alcohol consumption is the first of its kind to focus on the risks of drinking when a woman becomes a mother during a 17 year span.
456 pregnant women (aged at 13 to 42 years where out of 456 women 64% of them were African-American and 36% were white) were recruited to a prenatal clinic by researchers. They were all interviewed about alcohol consumption during pregnancy, delivery and again at six, ten, 14 and 16 years postpartum.
66% of mothers were identified for low risk of alcohol use trajectories during a 17 year span.
The maternal age at first birth were seen as one high risk group. Younger mothers were seen as more likely group to engage in risky drinking during pregnancy, continuing to six to 14 years postpartum.
Authors of the study have stated that this may make it easier for doctors to target mothers who are likely to national guidelines calling for restraining oneself from alcohol consumption during pregnancy or limiting it to 7 drinks per week after the birth.
Clinical and Experimental Research in the Journal Alcoholism has published this study.
Adverse effects of alcohol on pregnancy
When a pregnant woman drinks alcohol, so does her baby. So there is no safe time during or around the pregnancy for alcohol consumption. No form of it be it beer or wine or whiskey, it will only do harm to you and your baby. Moreover, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders may show in your baby. They include characteristics like:
- Smooth ridge between nose and upper lip
- Small head size
- Low birth weight
- Shorter than normal height
- Hyperactive behaviour
- Inability to pay attention
- Weak memory
- Speech and language delay
- Difficulties in studies
- Low IQ
- Poor reasoning and judgement
- Vision or hearing problems
- Problems in heart, kidney or weak bones
Inputs from ANI