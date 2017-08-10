Beware: If You Smoke You Are At High Risk Of Mental Illness
It was found that smokers have high blood pressure while four out of five had higher levels of carbon monoxide (CO) as compared to people who do not smoke. Smokers in Mumbai breathe out very high levels of carbon monoxide, which can lead to many life-threatening heart problems and also cause hypertension.
Smoking is injurious to health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Four out of five smokers had higher levels of carbon monoxide
- High levels of carbon monoxide can lead to many life-threatening diseases
- Survey has indicated quitting smoking is a daunting task
"We know smoking causes problems such as increased risk to hypertension, but the findings also seem to suggest that smokers have increased chances of developing mental health problems," said, Dr Pralhad Prabhudesai, a pumonologist from Lilavati hospital, who co-led the study.
In Mumbai, the survey found that smokers were almost twice as likely to feel gloomy or distraught in comparison to non-smokers. According to the Choose Life survey, conducted by various chest specialists across the country "Smokers in Mumbai were five times more likely to be overeating or under-eating in comparison to non-smokers."
The survey also found that "hypersensitive behavior" was 200% higher among smokers. Funded by a pharmaceutical company, it said mental stress was 178% higher among smokers compared to non-smokers. Also, 25% smokers complained of inadequate sleep in comparison to 3% non-smokers.
"Around 63% smokers confessed they had mood swings in comparison to 26% non-smokers. Moreover, complaints of headaches, sore eyes were more common among smokers (77%) than non-smokers (47%)," it stated.
The survey was conducted by two city-based chest physicians. Called 'Choose Life', it was conducted in five cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bangalore - this month. It studied 1,000 men aged 25 to 50 years. Of these, half were chronic smokers who smoked at least 10 cigarettes a day. The rest were non-smokers (the control group). The Mumbai group had 200 participants.
Dr Prabhudesai further added the survey has indicated quitting smoking is a daunting task and most people struggle to succeed in their efforts.
Comments