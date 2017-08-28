8 In 1000 Babies Are Born With Alcohol-Related Birth Defects: Says Study
A study reveals that eight out of 1000 kids are born with alcohol-related defects because the mother was prone to drinking during pregnancy.
Mothers-to-be, here's a word of caution for you. Drinking during pregnancy can lead to alcohol-related birth defects in your baby. A study reveals that eight out of 1000 kids are born with alcohol-related defects because the mother was prone to drinking during pregnancy. UK is amongst those countries where more children, as-many-as four times, are affected with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD). FASD refer to a condition wherein the children are born with a series of developmental disorders due to exposure to alcohol in the womb.
When alcohol passes through the placenta to the foetus, the unborn child is unable to process alcohol which damages its cells then.
At the Canadian Institute for Mental Health Policy Research, researchers stated that in order to combat the situation the dangers of alcohol should be included in sex education. It can also be included in the screening of pregnant women, to inform them about the effects alcohol can have on their baby.
Study author Dr. Svetlana Popova also said that this subject should be a public health priority.
The results of the research have stated that out of 13 women, who drink during pregnancy, one will have a child with FASD. Together, the team analysed 24 studies from across the world and found that 32 in 1000 Britons have FASD compared to a global average of eight in 1000.
Stats for other countries are:
1. 15 in 1000 in the US
2. 10 in 1000 in France
3. 20 in 1000 in Germany
4. 111 in 1000 in South Africa
5. Croatia, Ireland and Italy are the worst affected in Europe
Symptoms of FASD can include growth problems, learning difficulties, hearing and vision disabilities and issues with liver, kidneys and heart.
"Efforts should be made to educate all women of childbearing age about the potential detrimental effects of prenatal alcohol exposure on the developing foetus," Dr. Popova said.
The research can be found in the JAMA Pediatrics journal.