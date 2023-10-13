Hair Health: Here Are The Most Common Causes Behind Male Baldness
There are also various factors that can influence male baldness, keep reading as we discuss some of these factors.
Smoking has been linked to increased hair loss due to the harmful effects it has on blood circulation
Male baldness, also known as male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia, refers to the gradual hair loss in men. It is the most common cause of hair loss and occurs due to genetic and hormonal factors.The primary cause of male baldness is believed to be a combination of genetic predisposition and the influence of hormones, specifically dihydrotestosterone (DHT).
DHT is a hormone derived from testosterone, which binds to receptors in hair follicles. In individuals with a genetic predisposition, DHT can shrink hair follicles, making them weaker and eventually leading to hair thinning and loss. Although genetics play a significant role, there are also various other factors that can influence male baldness, read on as we discuss some of these factors.
Common factors that cause male baldness:
1. Medications
Some medications, such as those used for treating cancer, high blood pressure, depression, and arthritis, can cause hair loss as a side effect. Discussing potential hair loss risks with a healthcare provider before starting any medications can help prepare for and manage this side effect. In some cases, alternative medications may be available.
2. Hormonal imbalances
Hormonal imbalances as mentioned earlier, particularly an excess of DHT, can contribute to male baldness. These imbalances can occur due to medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders or hormonal therapies. Treating the underlying hormonal issue can help prevent or reverse hair loss.
3. Age
As men age, the gradual decrease in testosterone levels can lead to hair loss. While this factor cannot be avoided, taking good care of overall health and using hair care products specifically designed to combat ageing hair can help maintain healthy hair.
4. Nutritional deficiencies
Poor nutrition, such as a lack of vitamins and minerals, can contribute to hair loss. Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, D, E, Biotin, and Iron can help promote hair growth and reduce the risk of baldness.
5. Stress
Chronic stress can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle, resulting in temporary or permanent hair loss. Managing stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, and seeking support can help prevent stress-related hair loss.
6. Medical conditions
Certain medical conditions and treatments, such as autoimmune diseases (e.g., Alopecia Areata), scalp infections, and chemotherapy, can cause hair loss. Treating the underlying condition and seeking medical advice are crucial in managing these cases.
7. Scalp infections
Fungal or bacterial infections of the scalp, like ringworm, can lead to hair loss. Maintaining good scalp hygiene and promptly treating any infections can help prevent hair loss.
8. Smoking
Smoking has been linked to increased hair loss due to the harmful effects it has on blood circulation and hair follicles. Quitting smoking can improve overall health and reduce the risk of baldness.
9. Hairstyles and hair treatments
Certain hairstyles that pull the hair tightly (e.g., ponytails, cornrows) and excessive use of hot styling tools or harsh chemicals can damage hair follicles and lead to hair loss. Avoiding or minimising the use of these hairstyling practices can help prevent baldness.
It is important to note that male baldness varies from person to person, and the severity and progression can differ depending on individual factors. If concerned about hair loss, seeking professional advice from a dermatologist or a hair specialist is recommended.
