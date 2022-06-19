Fathers Day 2022: Health Checklist For All Fathers Above 40
Fathers Day 2022: Here's your health checklist as a father over 40.
Father's Day is a tribute to fathers around the globe and everything they do for us. If you're looking for the right gift to give your father, there is nothing better than the gift of health.
As men get older, their bodies change, and so do their requirements. With all the other burdens in life, sometimes people tend to put their health on the back burner. Follow this checklist to ensure your father gets the best care and remains fit.
Health checkups
These regular health exams are necessary to stay alert and ahead of any hiccups. Fathers take their health lightly and avoid problems as long as possible. Men should be encouraged to go for routine health checkups right after turning 40. Especially men in their 50s should have yearly health exams with medical professionals to get a better idea of their health and any underlying problems. Routine checkups can help find a disease in its early stages when there are better chances of treatment and prevention.
Are you eating right?
A healthy diet affects your body more than it's given credit for. Your diet can break your overall health, reduce various health risks and increase your endurance. There are various health risks such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension that can be controlled and even prevented by following a healthy diet. Encourage your father to include more vegetables and healthy greens in their diet. Avoid red meats or fatty foods and keep your sugar intake in check.
The right physical activity
With the pressures of balancing work and fatherhood, they might start avoiding physical health. Desk-bound jobs and sedentary lifestyles can leave little to no space for exercising. Try to find a physical activity that not only helps move the body but excites you. There are innumerable benefits of physical activity in the long run. You can encourage your father to be more vigilant about his physical health by doing fun workouts together. Take a healthy yoga class, go for a run or play a fun outdoor sport.
No more alcohol or smoking
Men above 40 are prone to more liver and kidney-related problems. Drinking isn't healthy and can have an immense impact on your liver. It leads to obesity, diabetes, and liver failure.
Tobacco is a leading factor behind lung cancer, cardiovascular problems, and other serious problems. Talk to your father about the adverse effects of these habits on his health. Quitting smoking or drinking can be tough. Provide support through this journey to make sure they drop the habit.
How can you start this conversation?
Having a conversation about health can be tricky. However, time is the most crucial factor that can save your life in severe problems. An early diagnosis helps provide the proper medical treatment and care that can even help cure various diseases or catch them while solutions are available. Use this checklist to take the right care of your health as you grow older. While fathers might be too busy taking care of the household, it is your turn to take care of their health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
